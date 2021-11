As a leader, you know that employees that are happy are typically more innovative, resourceful, and ultimately contribute to the overall success of your organization. However, in today’s post COVID world, leaders are now having to deal with individual and team communication issues in a more impersonal and virtual way. The dynamic has changed. The typical challenges associated with managing a team in person have been further complicated by employees now having to manage their environments in their home “offices.” Unspoken conversations and issues are harder to identify and triggered employees can wreak havoc on more productive members of the team if not managed well. Inexperienced and younger leaders that lack the fundamental skills to address issues or potential issues head-on will typically choose short-term conflict avoidance in an effort to keep things moving. In the long term, it’s a losing strategy.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO