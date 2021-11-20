ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diamondbacks' Riley Smith: Cast off 40-man roster

 6 days ago

Smith was outrighted to Triple-A Reno on Friday. Smith made...

azsnakepit.com

Diamondbacks add pitcher Ryan Weiss and catcher Cooper Hummel to 40-Man Roster, outright pitchers Miguel Aguilar, Kevin Ginkel, and Riley Smith to AAA Reno

November 19th marked the deadline for MLB teams to protect players from the Rule 5 Draft by adding them to their respective 40-man rosters. The Diamondbacks started the day with a full 40-man roster, so moves were going to have to be made for the team to be able to make new additions. As part of those moves, the Diamondbacks have added pitcher Ryan Weiss and catcher Cooper Hummel to the roster while outrighting pitchers Miguel Aguilar, Kevin Ginkel, and Riley Smith to AAA Reno. In addition, outfield prospect Kristian Robinson was initially added to the 40-man roster before being placed on the Restricted List.
