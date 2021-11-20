Diamondbacks' Riley Smith: Cast off 40-man roster

Much of my chatter here since late August has been 40-man roster related. Players in a MLB organization are either on the 40-man roster, or off of it. Information exists for fans to defend or oppose keeping the players on said roster, or add them to it (or not), without denigrating them as people or ballplayers. You as a group have done this fantastically well. As the deadline for being added to the roster (for exemption from the Rule 5 Draft) is coming up this Friday, November 19, and the presumed Draft is scheduled for less than three weeks after, setting the 40-man roster is reaching an important stage.

