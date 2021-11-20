ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bixby, OK

Bixby Police Department makes history with number of women on the force

By Scott Martin, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t0f4r_0d2OuVfc00

BIXBY, Okla. — The Bixby Police Department has the largest amount of women on the force than it’s ever had.

Currently they have four female officers, three on patrol and one who’s a school resource officer.

Sunday, ironically, the entire dispatch and female patrol team worked a shift together. The first time the department had an entire shift with women patrolling the streets. With the exception of their supervisor, Cpl. Bobby Zigmont.

Officer Mary Nixon started in law enforcement as a dispatcher. But soon learned her real passion would be working without a headset, in the field.

“Being a dispatcher I felt limited as to what I could do, how much help I could provide by being on the other end of a headset,” said Officer Nixon.

Officer Nixon said it’s important women join the force.

“Women are rising up to that challenge. We’re doing everything in our power to make the difference that we need to as far as females in law enforcement,” said Nixon.

Zigmont said this is example of the diversity the department has, better serving the community.

“It helps the community related to our department a lot easier. It brings communication to different parts of the community we haven’t had in the past,” said Zigmont.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRMG

Their own words may have doomed men who killed Ahmaud Arbery

The video of Ahmaud Arbery's shotgun death was a shocking piece of evidence that suddenly brought the Black man's killing into the national consciousness. But the murder convictions of the three white men who chased him may have been secured as much by their own words to investigators the day of the shooting.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRMG

Osage County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 27-year-old woman

TULSA, Okla. — Osage County Sheriffs are asking the public’s help in locating a missing 27-year-old woman called Izabella Dunkelberger. On the evening Nov. 24 deputies responded to a call for service for a woman matching Dunkelberger’s description and seemed to be suffering from mental distress. However, she was unable to be located. It was believed that she had already left the area.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Death of 14-year-old Florida boy ruled a homicide

FLORIDA — The death of a 14-year-old Florida boy whose body was found last week has been ruled a homicide by local police. Ryan Rogers of Palm Beach Gardens was found dead Nov. 16 around 9 a.m. local time near an Interstate 95 overpass by a passerby who spotted the boy's bike lying in the grass.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bixby, OK
Bixby, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
KRMG

Texas woman accused of swapping price tags from cosmetics, police say

LAREDO, Texas — A Texas woman is accused of swapping price tags on cosmetics in order to pay cheaper prices for them, authorities said. Brenda Guadalupe Tovar, 36, of Laredo, was arrested Saturday and charged with fraud removal concealment, according to Webb County online booking records. Officers from the Laredo...
TEXAS STATE
KRMG

2 NYPD officers shot in Bronx 'gun battle,' authorities say

NEW YORK — Two New York City Police officers were shot but are expected to make a full recovery after a "gun battle" broke out in the Bronx on Wednesday evening. Police say the perpetrator, who was not immediately identified, was also shot and had undergone surgery but is expected to survive.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KRMG

TFD investigates house fire in West Tulsa

Tulsa Fire Department is investigating a house and RV fire on South 51st West Avenue and West 3rd Street, late Wednesday afternoon. A previous renter returned to gather his belongings and his RV. When he went to crank the the vehicle, it backfired and started smoking. He then got out of the RV and went for a fire extinguisher. By the time he found one and tried to put it out, the RV was fully engulfed in flames, according to TFD.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cox Media Group
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
7K+
Followers
39K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy