Warriors' Kerr says America on 'dangerous path' after Rittenhouse verdict

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
Nov 19 (Reuters) - Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said lax gun laws are leading the United States down a "dangerous path" after a jury on Friday acquitted teenager Kyle Rittenhouse in fatal shootings during racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Jurors found Rittenhouse, 18, not guilty of homicide for killing two men and attempted homicide for wounding a third man. Rittenhouse claimed self defense.

The protests in Kenosha were in response the police shooting of Black man Jacob Blake.

Kerr, who is one of the NBA's leading voices on social issues, said he was not surprised by the verdict but was concerned about its implications.

"We are seemingly all right with a teenager's right to take an AR-15 to an area where there is civil unrest. That's really scary and concerning," he told reporters ahead of the Warriors matchup against the Detroit Pistons on Friday.

The verdict "poses great risk going forward if we continue to go down this path of open carry and states determining that people, even underage people, can have weapons of war," he added.

"This is America, and we're treading down a dangerous path."

Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Comments / 22

Fuh Q cancelculture
5d ago

the only dangerous path Americans are on is the one that pays attention to middle aged former athletes who believe that throwing a ball into a basket gives them the right to tell everybody else how to think, feel and live

Reply
5
sharon
6d ago

Steve Kerr is a man not a sheep… he has a right to his opinion and I agree with him. This country is sick….

Reply(1)
4
Susan Perry
6d ago

Stick to Basketball. That’s getting to be a bit much as it is.

Reply(4)
7
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
NBA
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Kerr
NBA
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors#America#The Detroit Pistons
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA
