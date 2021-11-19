Town's tree takes a trip

The shifting of the seasons has been marked by chilly mornings, falling leaves and frost-covered lawns, and now another sign of the holidays is in place.

Baker City’s community Christmas tree was felled on Friday morning, Nov. 19, and trucked to its traditional spot in the Court Street Park, in the historic downtown district between Main and Resort streets.

Chuck Carey performed his usual role with a chain saw to bring down the estimated 45-foot-tall spruce that grew on Jeremiah Allies’ property at Third and Campbell streets.

Crews from Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative were on hand, and Superior Towing, Eastern Oregon Rental, and the city’s police and public works department helped with the operation. The tree was loaded onto a truck for its short trip downtown in less than an hour.

Allies, who donated the tree, said he hopes everyone enjoys its presence downtown during the holiday season.

“The reason I’m getting rid of this is it’s too close to the house and the roots are most likely going to start growing into the basement,” Allies said.

The tree will be adorned as usual with lights, which will be illuminated on Saturday evening, Dec. 4, following the Chamber of Commerce’s “Miracle on Main Street” Christmas parade. The parade starts at 5 p.m.