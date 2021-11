The first major Halo Infinite multiplayer event, Fracture: Tenrai, is on the way, and if you play it right, you'll be able to unlock the first-ever event-exclusive Halo Infinite armor kit for your Spartan, the Yorai armor. This special limited-time armor is designed to resemble a samurai's battle armor. It also serves to hint at the standout cosmetics that are to come in the years ahead for Halo Infinite as 343 makes its first push into the free-to-play multiplayer space which tends to be dominated by a rotating store of cosmetic items for purchase or earning. Here's everything you need to know about the Fracture: Tenrai event and how to unlock the Yorai armor kit.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO