For when you absolutely, positively need to kill everyone in your Call of Duty: Vanguard lobby, you need to get your hands on a light machine gun. Lucky for you, Call of Duty has a collection of light machine guns that are perfect for shredding cover, enemy killstreaks, and even the players themselves. The finest example of this is the MG42, a godless killing machine that is easy – with our guide to the best MG42 Vanguard class at least – to keep on target for all 125 rounds in the magazine. The MG42 (shortened from the German Maschinengewehr 42, literally Machine Gun 42) is great for players that want to hold areas and take things a little slower.

