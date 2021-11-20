ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Draft Matchup: Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer vs. Georgia Tech S Tariq Carpenter

By Ryan Roberts
 6 days ago
Let’s try something new. We’re going to attempt to merge the 2022 NFL Draft with my unrelenting excitement for the quality of prospect that Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer could be if we fast forward a year. In this week’s matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets with some intriguing hybrid defenders who could provide a tough battle for Mayer.

Senior safety Tariq Carpenter, specifically, is an intriguing versatile defender who might be best suited to work on the second level of a defense. At 6’2 1⁄2” and 231 pounds, Carpenter has the look of a linebacker despite serving as a safety for the team. Despite the labeling, Carpenter does play a ton of reps near the line of scrimmage, working a ton in man and short zones in the passing game. That makes the matchup with a middle of the field target like Mayer all the more intriguing heading into this weekend’s matchup.

CONTINUING TIGHT END U

Mayer’s production has been a little up and down since returning to the lineup following a foot injury - but still presents serious matchup problems for opposing defenses. He is a budding star who hits all the size thresholds that NFL evaluators value at the position. In terms of athleticism, Mayer has plus speed to threaten multiple levels of the field, as well as the body control to win with the football in the air.

Perhaps the most impressive part of Mayer’s game is the route savviness he possesses for a younger player. He plays with an outstanding understanding for how to attack blind spots - including excellent body control and fluidity to work efficiently in and out of breaks. The Notre Dame star is an almost impossible task in man coverage against second level defenders.

DICTATE MATCHUPS

Most second level defenders, however, do not have the safety background and athletic profile of a player like Carpenter. Aside from his tweener size, Carpenter also boasts a 81 3⁄8” wingspan that presents issues when he is able to get his hands on opposing pass catchers early, as well as at the catch point.

Carpenter is a smooth mover who has experience playing on the roof and working down in short zones. When running the alley, Carpenter comes to balance with physicality and bad intentions. His biggest selling point early will be as a matchup negator.

Football is a simple game, go where you have a numbers advantage and create matchups for your best players. There is little doubt that Mayer is the latter for the Fighting Irish. He is the type of player that you want to maximize opportunities with and create mismatches in the passing game. If Georgia Tech is going to have a chance to slow down the talented sophomore, Carpenter may be their best bet in doing so.

WHAT IT MEANS

This matchup is obviously much more pertinent to Carpenter’s stop. SImply, this is the last chapter in his Georgia Tech career, exhausting his eligibility at the conclusion of this season. Carpenter still sits as a very underrated 2022 NFL Draft prospect but has the physical profile and talent to flip that switch quickly.

Everyone in college football and NFL Draft circles are already very familiar with Mayer. If Carpenter is given the difficult task of slowing Mayer down, and does a solid job, that could be the eye opener that evaluators need. He may not be a true safety but as an athletic second level defender in an ever evolving passing league, there is absolutely upside with Carpenter.

This will ultimately be a blip on the radar for Mayer in terms of draft stock. He has another season to play and his 2022 film will ultimately hold the most weight. For Notre Dame, this is more about being an asset to capturing their tenth win of the season. There is already a target on Mayer’s back when it comes to draft stock.

Everyone knows who he is. He is the unquestioned favorite to be the first tight end on the board - and may even secure a top ten designation when all is said and done. That talk is on the back burner for now. The biggest mission: beating a young Georgia Tech team to keep yourself on track toward a playoff push.

