Public Health

FDA approves boosters for all adults amid rise in COVID cases

By JILLIAN SMITH, The National Desk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (SBG)- A CDC committee voted Friday to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all adults. Members voted that people 18 and older are now eligible to get a booster, and it is recommended for those 50 and older. The FDA authorized boosters for...

