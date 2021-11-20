School fights pushing parents to withdraw students

Flint, MI— Several fights at Southwestern Classical Academy on Nov. 12 required police involvement and the use of mace on multiple students, according to eyewitnesses. “Earlier today, there was an altercation at Southwestern Classical Academy between two students that required assistance from the local police department. The school followed safety protocols by implementing lockdown procedures – keeping our scholars in their classrooms while the police handled the incident. Any additional questions pertaining to the altercation should be directed to the local police department,” Interim Superintendent Kevelin Jones said in a statement.

