Bixby Police Department makes history with number of women on the force

BIXBY, Okla. — The Bixby Police Department has the largest amount of women on the force than it’s ever had.

Currently they have four female officers, three on patrol and one who’s a school resource officer.

Sunday, ironically, the entire dispatch and female patrol team worked a shift together. The first time the department had an entire shift with women patrolling the streets. With the exception of their supervisor, Cpl. Bobby Zigmont.

Officer Mary Nixon started in law enforcement as a dispatcher. But soon learned her real passion would be working without a headset, in the field.

“Being a dispatcher I felt limited as to what I could do, how much help I could provide by being on the other end of a headset,” said Officer Nixon.

Officer Nixon said it’s important women join the force.

“Women are rising up to that challenge. We’re doing everything in our power to make the difference that we need to as far as females in law enforcement,” said Nixon.

Zigmont said this is example of the diversity the department has, better serving the community.

“It helps the community related to our department a lot easier. It brings communication to different parts of the community we haven’t had in the past,” said Zigmont.

