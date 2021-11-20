ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bixby, OK

Bixby Police Department makes history with number of women on the force

By Scott Martin, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09bi60_0d2Onbld00

BIXBY, Okla. — The Bixby Police Department has the largest amount of women on the force than it’s ever had.

Currently they have four female officers, three on patrol and one who’s a school resource officer.

Sunday, ironically, the entire dispatch and female patrol team worked a shift together. The first time the department had an entire shift with women patrolling the streets. With the exception of their supervisor, Cpl. Bobby Zigmont.

Officer Mary Nixon started in law enforcement as a dispatcher. But soon learned her real passion would be working without a headset, in the field.

“Being a dispatcher I felt limited as to what I could do, how much help I could provide by being on the other end of a headset,” said Officer Nixon.

Officer Nixon said it’s important women join the force.

“Women are rising up to that challenge. We’re doing everything in our power to make the difference that we need to as far as females in law enforcement,” said Nixon.

Zigmont said this is example of the diversity the department has, better serving the community.

“It helps the community related to our department a lot easier. It brings communication to different parts of the community we haven’t had in the past,” said Zigmont.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Haskell resident found guilty of multiple armed home invasions and fire station burglaries

TULSA, Okla. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced today that Aaron Isaiah Johnson, 33, of Haskell, Okla. was found guilty by a federal jury of two counts of robbery in Indian Country, two counts of use, carry and brandish of a firearm during a crime of violence and two counts of burglary in the second degree in Indian Country.
HASKELL, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Osage County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 27-year-old woman

TULSA, Okla. — Osage County Sheriffs are asking the public’s help in locating a missing 27-year-old woman called Izabella Dunkelberger. On the evening Nov. 24 deputies responded to a call for service for a woman matching Dunkelberger’s description and seemed to be suffering from mental distress. However, she was unable to be located. It was believed that she had already left the area.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bixby, OK
Bixby, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off Alabama ravine

People in central Alabama wondering about the status of their FedEx package may have some unwelcome news. According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, deputies discovered “300 to 400 boxes of assorted sizes” that appear to have “been thrown off a ravine,” WIAT reported. The ravine was located near Hayden...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Ahmaud Arbery's mom: Thankful for justice and son's legacy

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — (AP) — Ahmaud Arbery's mother woke up Thursday with a new, very important blessing on Thanksgiving Day. But there will still be an empty chair at the family's celebrations. It is a reminder that while she feels justice was served when the three white men who helped shoot her son were convicted Wednesday for cornering and killing him as he ran through a coastal Georgia neighborhood, she will never be made whole again because her son is gone.
BRUNSWICK, GA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
48K+
Followers
80K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy