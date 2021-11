Customers who patronized the Starbucks in Gloucester Township New Jersey were warned Thursday after an employee there tested positive for hepatitis A, officials said. The Camden County Department of Health was notified on Wednesday that the person worked through the infection period of the virus, and immediately began an investigation. Out of an abundance of caution, any member of the public that purchased food or drinks from the coffee shop on Nov. 4, 5, 6, 11, 12 or 13 is asked to get the hepatitis A vaccine, according to a statement from Camden County.

