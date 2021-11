After last night’s big crossover, we’re hoping that Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 6 could prove to be a little more lighthearted. Don’t we need that?. Well, the story of “Everyday Is a Holiday (With You)” could be a whimsical and perhaps romantic story for Meredith Grey. On the surface, it almost has the feel of the classic movie Planes, Trains, and Automobiles. Based on the promo below, Meredith is trying to get back to Seattle from Minnesota in time for Turkey Day. Unfortunately, her flight gets canceled! What is she going to do in order to get home in time?

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO