Season 12 episode 7 is set for CBS this Friday and in this, you’re going to see Danny and Baez move away from one challenge into another. So what lies ahead over the course of “USA Today”? For Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez’s characters, it is trying to solve a case when a number of people in the community are not interested in having them around. These people are tight-knit and not altogether trusting of outsiders. They may think that they can administer justice on their own; or, they may have a history of being screwed over by law enforcement in the past. Neither of these things you can totally rule out as possibilities here.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO