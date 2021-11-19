ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Fred Hartman

Fort Bend Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeto O’Rourke’s gonna give it another go, but facing Gov. Greg Abbott isn’t going to be like running for U.S. Senate against Ted Cruz or for the Democratic presidential nomination. O’Rourke must be considered a serious candidate, but has tons of baggage. Rest assured, Abbott and his team will...

Vanity Fair

Marjorie Taylor Greene to Kevin McCarthy: Meet My Cultish Demands If You Ever Want To Be House Speaker

In Washington, a town coursing with shameless ambition, Kevin McCarthy’s thirst for power — and apparent willingness to do anything to get it, no matter how degrading — stands out. Back in 2015, he mounted a doomed campaign for House Speaker that ended when he acknowledged he had failed to build a consensus around his candidacy. McCarthy stumbled in part because he accidentally admitted, in an interview with Sean Hannity, that Republicans’ Benghazi probe was to some degree a “strategy to fight and win” by tanking Hillary Clinton’s poll numbers. That scandal helped end his speakership bid, but not his designs on the gavel. Since 2018, when Nancy Pelosi succeeded Republican Paul Ryan, McCarthy has been on an embarrassingly transparent mission to unseat his fellow California representative, a dream he made explicit in his recent eight-and-a-half hour talkathon on the House floor. “I want her to hand that gavel to me,” McCarthy said.
Jim Acosta Rips Lauren Boebert’s ‘Half-Hearted Apology’ for Ilhan Omar Comments: ‘You Apologize to the Person You Offended’

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) issued a rare, if not unexpected apology on Friday for remarks she made about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN). A video surfaced on Thursday showing Boebert describing how she allegedly once shared an elevator with Omar, who is a Muslin, at the Capitol. In her telling, a police officer appeared concerned about Omar’s mere presence. Boebert supposedly told the officer, “Well, she doesn’t have a backpack. We should be fine.”
Mike Lindell’s Promised Election-Reversing Lawsuit Turns Into 96-Hour Pillow Sale

Despite months of promising to file an explosive lawsuit that would “pull down” the 2020 presidential election results and reinstate Donald Trump to the White House, pillow-monger Mike Lindell has instead turned his election-fraud-athon into a four-day sales promotion. “I want to show you guys some Black Friday specials that...
Biden strikes far different tone after Arbery verdict than Rittenhouse

President Biden said the guilty verdicts in the Ahmaud Arbery case “reflect our justice system doing its job,” striking a far different tone than the somber message he issued after the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse days earlier. “Nothing can bring Mr. Arbery back to his family and to his community,...
Marjorie Taylor Greene lays out demands for GOP House speaker vote if Republicans retake majority in 2022

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of Donald Trump’s staunchest allies in Congress, on Thursday laid out demands for a GOP leader to earn her vote for House Speaker if Republicans are able to retake the majority after the 2022 elections and cast doubt on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy being elected to the position. “We know that Kevin McCarthy […]
In D.C.: Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate

WASHINGTON — Nearly 100 House Democrats are pushing the Senate to expand immigration protections in President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill, and advocates say that it may be a last opportunity for years to advance any reform. The letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and the chairman of […] The post In D.C.: Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Community Policy