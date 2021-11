Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The first unionized Starbucks store in the United States may be brewing. Employees of six Starbucks stores in the Buffalo, N.Y. area are voting on whether they’d like to be represented by Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU). More than 100 employees will be eligible to cast a ballot; a majority-yes vote at any one of the locations would make it the first of the chain's 8,000 U.S. stores eligible to bring Starbucks corporate to the bargaining table.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 3 DAYS AGO