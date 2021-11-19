ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota hunting-related firearms deaths down

By Erik Jacobson
hometownsource.com
 7 days ago

According to the Minn. Department of Natural Resources hunting incident summary there have been no hunting related fatalities since 2018. Although there were eleven incidents reported in 2020 and twelve incidents reported in 2019. But there actually was a fatality in 2020 that hasn’t made the record. According to...

www.hometownsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Minnesota man dies after hunting incident in northern Wisconsin

SAXON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Minnesota died from an apparent hunting incident in northern Wisconsin. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 23 around 4:30 p.m. a call came in for a hunting accident in Saxon. The caller reportedly said one man was seriously injured from an accidental discharge of a firearm.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

1 injured during hunting accident in SE Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - One person was injured Saturday following a shooting while deer hunting. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said it happened at 4:52 p.m. near County Rd. 24 and 65th St. NE in Viola Township. The victim was accidentally shot in the leg while doing a deer drive...
MINNESOTA STATE
DL-Online

Deer hunt: Opening weekend harvest, license sales drop in Minnesota

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota firearms deer hunters had bagged and registered 58,370 deer over opening weekend of the 2021 season, according to Minnesota Department of Natural Resources data. That’s down 11 % from 2020, which was an unusually slow opening weekend, and down 15% from the five-year average for opening...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beltrami County, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Beltrami County, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Bemidji, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Bemidji, MN
Crime & Safety
Duluth News Tribune

Minnesota deer hunt still lags recent years

Minnesota deer hunters picked up the pace a little after a slow opening weekend, but the number of deer registered across the state remains down from recent years. As of Tuesday morning, hunters statewide registered 120,014 deer during the firearms season, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. That’s down 11% from last year and 12% from the five-year average.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bemidji Pioneer

Minnesota hunters shoot fewer deer during opening days of firearms season

Minnesota’s statewide deer harvest during the first four days of the state’s firearms deer season was down 6% from 2020 and 7% below the five-year mean, statistics from the Department of Natural Resources show. In statistical terms, mean refers to the average of a data set. Minnesota’s firearms deer season...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Minnesota man dies in Iron County, WI hunting accident

A Minnesota man is dead after a hunting accident in Iron County, Wisconsin. The accident happened in the Town of Saxon on Tuesday afternoon. Iron County Sheriff Sheriff Paul Samardich says a person called 911 at about 4:30 p.m. to report that a man was seriously injured after an accidental discharge of a firearm.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Hunting#Firearms#Hunting License#Fbi#Natural Resources#The New York Post
hometownsource.com

Firearms deer season opener down this year

With nearly a half-million Minnesota hunters taking to the field over the 2021 Minn. deer hunting firearms season opener this past weekend, hopes ran high for a successful hunt. According to Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Sarah Strommen, they were expecting strong harvest numbers in most parts of the state....
RETAIL
pinejournal.com

Minnesota, Wisconsin deer registrations down

Minnesota firearms deer hunters shot fewer deer again this year — registering 130,820 deer statewide, down 8% from 2020 and off 10% from the five-year average. According to data from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, final registrations for the 100 series management units, which includes all of Northeastern Minnesota, were down 6% from 2020 and down a whopping 35% from the five-year average, likely because far fewer doe permits were issued after a string of tough, deep-snow winters held deer populations down, especially north of Duluth.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Former Twin Cities Principal Chris Endicott Found Dead Inside Crow Wing County Jail

Originally published on Nov. 23, 2021 BRAINERD, Minn. (WCCO) — A former Lakeville middle school principal was found dead Saturday inside a central Minnesota jail. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says staff found 53-year-old Christopher Jerome Endicott unresponsive, and life-saving measures were unsuccessful. Endicott was convicted in Dakota County in 2019 of burglary, identity theft and stalking, and was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison. Chris Endicott (credit: Dakota County Sheriff’s Office) Investigators say Endicott hacked into a neighboring school district’s database and amassed a large amount of personal and financial informational about employees and their families. Endicott later admitted to stealing the data because he was in “financial ruin.” After he was arrested and posted bail in early 2018, Endicott started stalking the Apple Valley police detective in charge of his case. The detective put a GPS tracker on Endicott’s car, and discovered Endicott drove by his home twice. He was then re-arrested and charged with stalking. He was also later charged with burglarizing one of his neighbors’ homes. Crow Wing County authorities say Endicott “was being held in jail on a Department of Corrections warrant” at the time of his death. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
doorcountydailynews.com

Deer Harvest down, two firearm-involved hunting accidents in Door County

The deer kill numbers for the 2021 Deer Hunt are lower so far and Door County had two of the reported three gun-related accidents in the state. The overall harvest of deer was down 14 percent statewide as the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources released the numbers from the opening weekend of gun deer hunting.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 61

Firearms deer hunting season in Connecticut begins Nov. 17: DEEP

HARTFORD, Conn. — The fall firearms deer hunting season will get underway on Wednesday and officials are offering some safety tips for all outdoor users. The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) reminded residents on Monday that a variety of hunting seasons are currently underway or about to begin. On Nov. 17, firearms deer season will begin, and officials offered these tips to make sure people are taking precautions.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Republic

Top 10 best hunting practices for firearm deer

Firearm seasons for deer are open across the Midwest. For many of us, this is the most exciting time of the year. Crowds are filling restaurants in rural towns. Hotels are full of pickup trucks towing trailers loaded with ATVs. Strangers are talking to strangers at the gas station, as long as they are wearing camo or displaying the customary blaze orange cap on their dash. Families and friends are coming together for annual traditions and to make new memories. Freezers are being filled with healthy, protein rich venison.
ANIMALS
KEPR

Drug related deaths down compared to last year

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — With drug-related deaths rising throughout our nation, Action News asked the Benton County Coroner if drug overdoses are rising in our area too. The coroner, William Leach, broke down some statistics for us. "In 2020, we had 6 methamphetamine deaths, 17 fentanyl and 8 others, which could...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Richmond County Daily Journal

County reports 150th COVID-19-related death

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Health Department reported a new COVID-19-related death of a county resident on Wednesday, the third this week, bringing the total to 150. This marks 51 virus deaths since July 23, prior to which there hadn’t been a death since June 29. There have now been 99 local deaths in 2021. New COVID-19 cases and deaths began increasing rapidly again in early July, prompting the reinstatement of prior local social distancing and masking guidelines, but spread began to slow in mid-October.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KREX

Several Arrested After Swat Call

MESA COUNTY, Colorado:  On 10/27/21, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with other local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Fruitwood Drive.  Investigators with the Western Colorado Drug Taskforce arrested the following individuals for multiple charges to include multiple narcotics and weapons violations and active warrants. […]
MESA COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy