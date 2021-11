A previous version of this article misstated the year President George H.W. Bush took office. It was 1989, not 1992. The article has been corrected. Vice President Harris was spared from having to confront any crises that demanded immediate attention during her brief but historic tenure as acting president on Friday morning. Still, President Biden was right to formally transfer his powers and duties to her under the 25th Amendment, even if it was for just 85 minutes so he could undergo a routine colonoscopy with anesthesia.

