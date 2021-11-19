ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

"Be armed! Be dangerous": Republicans celebrate Rittenhouse verdict

By Trish Rooney
Salon
Salon
 6 days ago
Friday's acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who traveled to a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August of 2020 and fatally shot two men, was met with jubilation on the right.

A jury found Rittenhouse not guilty on the homicide charges for the killings of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and not guilty of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz. Republicans celebrated online.

The House Judiciary GOP account tweeted "Justice."

Lauren Southern, a Canadian alt-right activist, tweeted that Rittenhouse "falls to the ground sobbing a free man. What an incredible moment."

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-NC, offered Rittenhouse an internship in his office, and told his followers to "be armed, and be dangerous."

Cawthorn is not the only Representative to offer Rittenhouse an internship. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-FL, has also said he would offer one to Rittenhouse upon his acquittal, and Rep. Paul Gosar, R-AZ, offered to "arm wrestle Matt Gaetz" for "dibs" on Rittenhouse.

Ann Coulter posted a meme of superheroes bowing to Rittenhouse, carrying his weapon, flanked by two nurses in scrubs with eagles for heads.

Tomi Lahren tweeted "Justice has been served!!"

"Now Kyle should spend the next year suing the absolute pants off of every news outlet and person, including our president, who slandered him!!"

Others echoed the sentiment that Rittenhouse should pursue legal action for alleged defamation by news outlets and President Biden. Bryan Dean Wright, a Fox News contributor, who tweeted that he would "like to contribute to the legal fund of Kyle Rittenhouse, as he sues the shit out of Leftist media."

Senator Tom Cotton, R-AK, called on President Joe Biden to "apologize" to Rittenhouse.

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany retweeted Cotton, and posted "Kyle Rittenhouse found NOT GUILTY on all charges!"

GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tweeted that Biden "prejudged the Rittenhouse case. He smeared a teenager… Biden needs to apologize and ACT NOW before the left uses his lies to fuel violence."

Others praised the jury for their decision. Donald Trump Jr. tweeted that "The Rittenhouse jury just gave Biden his second colonoscopy of the day."

Senator Ted Cruz, R-TX, tweeted, "This acquittal isn't just about Kyle Rittenhouse."

Buzz Patterson, a former Republican candidate for Congress from California, wrote on Twitter that "The American justice system was on trial as well. The jurors were bold and brave in not submitting to the media spin and potential threats."

Lisa Boothe, a Fox News contributor, tweeted "The Kyle Rittenhouse jury gives me hope for America. Even when faced with a violent and hate-filled mob, they still did what was just and right"

Candace Owens tweeted "NOT GUILTY….Justice wins the day"

Wendy Rogers, a state Senator from Arizona, tweeted that Rittenhouse's pronouns were "NOT GUILTY"

Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic presidential candidate and congressperson, wrote on Twitter that "The jury got it right... the government was motivated by politics, which itself should be considered criminal."

Outside of the courthouse, people erupted in cheers at the not guilty verdict.

Rittenhouse's family, in a statement through their spokesperson, said that "Kyle's a free man, and rightfully so. It's been a hard year."

Washington Post

McCarthy might want to think twice about his bid for the speakership

Good morning. Pecan pie or pumpkin pie... or both? Send us your favorite Thanksgiving recipes and traditions (and maybe we'll feature one in Wednesday's Early). And don't forget the tips: earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for waking up with us. On the Hill. McCarthy might want to think twice about his bid for...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

'Race pimp' Biden's reaction to Rittenhouse verdict shows how he uses Black community: David Webb

Fox News contributor David Webb accused President Biden on Monday of using the Black community for his own benefit, telling "Fox & Friends First" he was a "race pimp." Webb reacted to calls for Biden to apologize after his presidential campaign compared Kyle Rittenhouse to White supremacists last year. Biden dodged a question about the comparison on Friday following Rittenhouse's acquittal on all charges for the shootings of three people, two fatal, during unrest last year in Kenosha, Wis.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

Dan Abrams Calls Out Biden, Harris and Others Condemning Rittenhouse Verdict: ‘Impugning the Entire Judicial System’

Dan Abrams called out leaders across the U.S. political spectrum on Monday night for their reactions to the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial. Abrams, the host of Dan Abrams Live on Newsnation, warned that leaders ignoring the facts of the case and politicizing the verdict is not only wrong but is undermining our “entire judicial system … for political purposes.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

NBC's Maria Shriver sparks outrage after asking 'how it's possible' Rittenhouse walked out of court a free man

NBC anchor Maria Shriver sparked online outrage for tweeting her controversial thoughts on Friday's verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Rittenhouse, who is now 18, was charged with first-degree reckless homicide, two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment after shooting and killing two men and injuring another during a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020 following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse would have faced a mandatory life sentence if convicted of first-degree intentional homicide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
