How Different is Lars from Torts--14 Games In

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston
BOSTON (CBS) — When it became clear that the Rangers were going to win the Black Friday matinee matchup against the Bruins on Friday afternoon, emotions boiled over. A leg was extended, a cross-check was delivered, and … a glove was thrown.
These things happen sometimes.
In this case, it involved Rangers forward Artemi Panarin and Bruins winger Brad Marchand. After a Charlie McAvoy tripping penalty ignited a fracas in front of the Rangers’ bench in the game’s final minutes, the two teams were eventually separated. McAvoy was assessed a two-minute minor, as was Rangers winger Barclay Goodrow for...
