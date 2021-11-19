ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

How Different is Lars from Torts--14 Games In

By Neil B
 7 days ago

Just a little something that I noticed while looking at other things. So, right now there are 40 forwards...

Washington Post

Lars Eller saw problems in his game. It didn’t take long for him to fix them.

ANAHEIM — When Lars Eller reviewed his game through the first few weeks of the season, he knew something was off. The versatile center was given more responsibility with Nicklas Backstrom on injured reserve, yet his on-ice production wasn’t where he — or Washington — needed it to be. Eller...
NBC Washington

Lars Eller Scratched From Capitals Vs. Ducks, Enters NHL's COVID-19 Protocols

Lars Eller enters NHL's COVID-19 protocols originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Capitals center Lars Eller was a late scratch from the road matchup with the Ducks on Tuesday night due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols. Eller did travel with the team on its west coast road trip and was...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

How will the Penguins be different under Fenway Sports Group?

For Fenway Sports Group LLC, adding the Pittsburgh Penguins, a hockey team that takes pride in the value of its brand, would be another high-profile entity in their realm. Led by billionaire businessman John Henry, Fenway Sports Group owns — to some degree — some of the most iconic sports franchises around the globe, including the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool F.C. and RFK Racing.
jacketscannon.com

Game #15 Preview: Jackets look to extend winning streak in Vegas

Columbus Blue Jackets (9-5-0, 18 points, 5th Metro, 8th East) Vegas Golden Knights (10-7-0, 20 points, 4th Pacific, 7th West) I’m going to keep this short and sweet, because I know everyone (myself included) has a lot of football to watch today. The Jackets had an exciting OT winner against Arizona on Thursday, but they’ll need to bring their A game tonight to their first meeting of the season with the Vegas Golden Knights.
Colorado State
jacketscannon.com

Game #16 Gamethread: Blue Jackets at Sabres

The Columbus Blue Jackets have a few lineup changes to note. Gregory Hofmann returns to the lineup for Justin Danforth. Joonas Korpisalo is in net. The Buffalo Sabres will counter with Dustin Tokarski in goal. They are are on the second half of a back-to-back, coming off a literal last second loss yesterday at Madison Square Garden. It will be interesting to see how they respond to that.
jacketscannon.com

Buffalo Wild Wins: Blue Jackets defeat the Sabres 7-4

A win is a win no matter how it goes down. It was a sloppy affair Monday night when the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the Buffalo Sabres by a final score of 7-4. The Jackets went up by three goals in the second period and ended up winning a nail biter, so don’t be deceived by the three goal differential. They end their mini road trip with a 2-1 record. Let’s take a look at how it happened.
jacketscannon.com

Game #17 Recap: Blue Jackets blank Jets in first matchup with Canadian opponent since COVID shutdown

After an extended road trip, the Columbus Blue Jackets returned to Nationwide Arena on Thanksgiving Eve to welcome and old friend back to town - for the first time since he was traded for Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic, former #3 overall pick Pierre-Luc Dubois and the Winnipeg Jets came to Nationwide Arena. Dubois played 239 games and scored 159 points in his time in Columbus.
WGR550

Boston dominates Sabres in lopsided win

The Boston Bruins pepperd the Buffalo Sabres with 47 shots on goal on Wednesday night. It was all part of a 5-1 win for the Bruins over Buffalo on Thanksgiving Eve at KeyBank Center. Pat Malacaro has a complete game recap:
Penguins push winning streak to 4, top reeling Canucks 4-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have spent much of the first six weeks of the season grappling with injuries and a COVID-19 outbreak. One of their few constants has been the play of goaltender Tristan Jarry, whose playoff flameout last spring seems to be an increasingly small speck in his rearview mirror. Jarry made […]
CBS Boston

Artemi Panarin Throws Glove At Brad Marchand Late In Rangers’ Win Over Bruins

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — When it became clear that the Rangers were going to win the Black Friday matinee matchup against the Bruins on Friday afternoon, emotions boiled over. A leg was extended, a cross-check was delivered, and … a glove was thrown. These things happen sometimes. In this case, it involved Rangers forward Artemi Panarin and Bruins winger Brad Marchand. After a Charlie McAvoy tripping penalty ignited a fracas in front of the Rangers’ bench in the game’s final minutes, the two teams were eventually separated. McAvoy was assessed a two-minute minor, as was Rangers winger Barclay Goodrow for...
WGR550

The Sabres try to pull their game together against Montreal

Mittelstadt is still listed as week-to-week and he didn’t skate with the team. Granato said, “He skated earlier, we felt that would be a better skate for him. We’re pressed with time on these pregame skates, so we wanted to get him more ice-time.”
