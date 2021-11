After teasing us with a handful of singles, Melbourne, Australia producer and turntablist Kut One follows up last year’s acclaimed Live Wires compilation with a sequel brimming with incredible guest emcees and raw hip-hop production to match. His aptly titled Live Wires 2 is a 13 track body of work that sees the producer pushing his sounds beyond his scope while keeping the original integrity of his hard-hitting signature style. He adds via email that he made use of only the MPC hardware and very few samples and more of his own instrumentation. As for the guests, he brings in well-respected names from O.C., Sadat X, Rome Streetz, Agallah, Ruste Juxx, Recognize Ali, and many more.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO