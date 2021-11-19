ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Joe Jonas and Niall Horan Go Undercover and Roast Each Other in Cycling Class (Exclusive)

KTVB
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoom! Roasted. Joe Jonas and Niall Horan pulled no punches when they went undercover and hilariously roasted each other in front of an unsuspecting cycling class. The prank is part of the one-hour Netflix comedy special dubbed The Jonas BrothersFamily Roast. In this particular prank, Jonas and Horan disguise themselves with...

www.ktvb.com

enstarz.com

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Divorcing? Indian Actress Sets Records Straight With New Post!

Priyanka Chopra accidentally caused split rumors to surface, and she quickly quashed them after going viral. Fans of Nick Jonas seemingly "rejoiced" when Chopra removed her husband's surname from her Twitter and Instagram accounts. Although she also removed "Chopra" and left "Priyanka" as her name, fans still speculated that the two probably split after three years of being married.
wfav951.com

Sophie Turner Roasts The Jonas Brothers In Netflix Special

The Jonas Brothers Family Roast made its debut on Tuesday (Nov. 23rd) and a clip released by Netflix shows that Sophie Turner was eager to mock the brothers’ purity rings. Joe Jonas’s wife said, “Let's talk about the purity rings. For those of you who don't know, purity rings are worn to demonstrate that you're abstaining from sex before marriage and the Jonas Brothers all had them.”
Hypebae

Sophie Turner Mocks Joe Jonas for His Purity Ring in 'Jonas Brothers Family Roast'

Sophie Turner didn’t hold back when it came to poking fun at her husband, Joe Jonas, during the Jonas Brothers Family Roast Netflix special. The Game of Thrones actor mocked him for his purity ring, which Joe and his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas were known for wearing during the early years of their careers as a symbol of abstaining from sex before getting married. “Like, I know this is a roast and you all think I should be going after them, but I think we need to set the record straight here,” Turner began. “No, the rings weren’t a good idea. Yes, as a gesture they’re laughably, toe-curlingly lame. But remember, this was about more than a gesture. This was about faith, this was about principle, this was about taking a stand and setting an example. Look, Joe Jonas wasn’t just sticking his fingers in some dumb metal rings. He was sticking his fingers in costars, actresses, and even a supermodel or two.”
E! News

Watch the Jonas Brothers Get Roasted by the Announcer in New Family Roast Promo

Watch: "Jonas Brothers Family Roast" Brings the Humor to Netflix. The turkey isn't the only thing in the hot seat this Thanksgiving. Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas are bracing themselves for the Jonas Brothers Family Roast on Nov. 23, hosted by Emmy-winning comedian Kenan Thompson. From Pete Davidson to Niall Horan, there is an extensive list of celebrities roasting the brothers, and from the looks of this E! exclusive clip, even the announcer wants in on the action.
kiss951.com

Sophie Turner Throws Shade At Joe Jonas For Wearing Purity Ring

Sophie Turner nailed the assignment during a comedy roast of her husband, Joe Jonas, and his brothers Kevin and Nick for a new Netflix show. The Game of Thrones actress used a raunchy line to slam the pop star siblings for wearing “purity rings” at the height of their musical fame in the late 2000s in a teaser clip for the Jonas Brothers Family Roast released Tuesday (November 23).
The Independent

Priyanka Chopra mocks Nick Jonas ‘publicity stunt’ wedding accusations during comedy roast

Priyanka Chopra took a swipe at the speculation surrounding her marriage to Nick Jonas, during a Netflix roast of him and his brothers, Joe and Kevin. The Jonas Brothers Family Roast was released to Netflix yesterday (23 November), and included a number of standup comedy skits, plus a musical performance from John Legend.The event was attended by members of the Jonas Brothers’ family, including their dad, several of their famous friends, and special guests.“I wouldn’t wanna be married to anyone else... unless Chris Hemsworth suddenly becomes single,” Chopra said during her turn at the roast.“Since we got married, people...
buzzfeednews.com

The Grammys Denied Taylor Swift And Kanye West Were Given Last-Minute Nominations Because Of Their "Appeal" After It Was Revealed They'd Been Nominated For "Album Of The Year" One Day Before The Announcement

The Grammys have denied that Taylor Swift and Kanye West were nominated at the last-minute because of their feud and "appeal" after it was reported that they were added to the list of potential winners the day before they were announced. Earlier this week, the Grammys unveiled the list of...
Stereogum

Anne-Marie, Niall Horan, Ed Sheeran, & More Cover Fleetwood Mac’s “Everywhere” For BBC Children In Need

Anne-Marie and Niall Horan have teamed up to cover Fleetwood Mac’s “Everywhere” for the BBC Children In Need charity. Their version features an all-star backing band including Ed Sheeran, Griff, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Smith, and Yungblud. As the official single of this year’s fundraising campaign, the song will help raise money to support disadvantaged young people across the UK. Watch their performance below.
Decider

All Hail Niall Horan, Honorary Jonas Brother

But let’s take a moment to appreciate a partnership I didn’t see coming, but now need to see more of it, and that is their friendship with Niall. No stranger to the dynamics of being in a band with other guys, it only makes sense that Niall would get along with, relate to, and love making fun of these bros. Our first proof of that came at the end of the summer when, as part of his Jimmy Kimmel Live hosting gig, Niall shot a segment with Kevin, Joe, and Nick during a golf outing. All four certainly share a sense of humor about themselves as well and have no problem putting it on display.
Complex

Watch Sophie Turner Get a Vicious Joke off About Joe Jonas’ Purity Ring

The Jonas brothers recently offered themselves up to the unrelenting jokes of a roast in their new Netflix special, Jonas Brothers Family Roast, and one of the most vicious jabs came from Joe Jonas’ wife, Sophie Turner. Each of the Jonas brother’s significant others, Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas, and Sophie...
Kenosha News.com

Worth Watching: Roasting the Jonas Brothers, ‘New Amsterdam’ Superbug, HBO’s ‘Black and Missing’

Brotherly love is put to the test when Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas subject themselves to a good-natured roast in a comedy special featuring sketches, songs, games—and celebrity appearances by the likes of Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson, Niall Horan, John Legend, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Jack Whitehall, Lilly Singh and more. Hosting the festivities: SNL’s Kenan Thompson.
thatgrapejuice.net

The Pop Stop: Hayley Kiyoko, Niall Horan, & More Deliver This Week’s Hidden Gems

That Grape Juice know how passionate we are about music – whether that be past or present. However, unlike our other segments – Retro Rewind, TGJ Replay, and From The Vault – The Pop Stop is the most in-depth look at Pop songs that may have flown under the radar over the last week that you should know, rather they be from music’s biggest stars or those on the rise.
Variety

Republic Records Names Wendy Goldstein and Jim Roppo Co-Presidents

Republic Records has promoted Wendy Goldstein and Jim Roppo to the roles of co-presidents, the label’s co-founders, Monte Lipman and Avery Lipman, announced Wednesday. Goldstein, one of the top A&R people in the music industry, has served as president of West Coast Creative since 2019 and is based in the Los Angeles office. Roppo has occupied the post of executive VP and general manager since 2018 and is based in the label’s New York headquarters. Regarding these promotions, Monte commented, “Wendy and Roppo together are the ultimate dynamic duo. Their leadership spearheading groundbreaking releases and historic campaigns has captured the imagination of our industry while making a tremendous impact on popular culture. I’m...
