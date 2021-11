Earlier this month, rumors began surfacing about the next ‘big remake’ for PlayStation, with sources claiming that an announcement could be made as early as this December. While there were only speculations regarding what the possible IP could be, some new details have come to light that point towards a beloved Square RPG. Originally released for the PlayStation in 1999, Chrono Cross made an appearance in the previously leaked Nvidia database files back in September. Now, all of the puzzle pieces are beginning to point towards it as the next massive remake coming not only to PlayStation but to multiple platforms–if reports are to be believed.

