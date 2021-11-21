Holiday favorite | Johnstown Concert Ballet to present 'The Nutcracker'

The Johnstown Copncert Ballet will present "The Nutcracker" at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3, 2021, and 2 p.m. Dec. 4, 2021, at Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center in Richland Township. Dancers in the production include (top) Lyza Johnson (seated) and Ivy Peterman (standing); (center) Avary Shander (seated), Penelope Lee (left) and Lauren Anderson (right); and (above) Shander (seated), Helena Kycko (left) and Haley Mosorjak (right). PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY AARON MARTINEC/THE TRIBUNE-DEMOCRAT

Clara will once again dream of her Nutcracker Prince as the holiday fantasy “The Nutcracker” is brought to life on an area stage.

The performance will be presented by the Johnstown Concert Ballet at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and 2 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus in Richland Township.

Bethany Thomas, the company’s artistic director, said it’s amazing to be able to present the ballet after canceling the show last year due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

‘We are still here’

“We’re doing everything we can to keep our dancers and audiences safe, but we just want to show the community that we are still here and we’re still wanting to give them this at Christmas,” Thomas said.

“For Johnstown, ‘The Nutcracker’ is one of the first big holiday traditions every year.”

The performance will be dedicated to Carla Prucnal, the company’s late artistic director, who died in December 2020 from complications of COVID-19.

“This year, we are using all of Carla’s old costume designs,” she said.

“We have no new costumes this year, but we did that to honor her and remember her gorgeous designs and her work.

“I’ve looked back over the past 20 or so years of choreography and I’ve compiled it so that it’s the best of her work, as opposed to a recreation of ‘The Nutcracker’ she did in 2019.”

Premier ballet

She said “The Nutcracker” is the group’s premier ballet and a pro- duction audiences look forward to each year.

“This is a beautiful Christmas story about childhood and dreams and the magic of Christmas that we get to see through Clara’s eyes,” Thomas said.

“We get to witness Clara having this magical journey that can really only be associated with Christmas.”

She said audiences continue to be drawn to the performance because it’s not only a tradition to see during the holiday season, but also a ballet that is easy to understand.

“Some ballets are not easy to watch and not easily digestible because the story is convoluted, but ‘The Nutcracker’ is a story that makes ballet very accessible to everyone,” Thomas said.

“Even for someone who has never seen a ballet, this story is clear, and I think that’s what makes it more enjoyable.”

This year, company alumni have been invited to take part in the ballet’s party scene.

“We have our first alumna coming back as our Sugar Plum,” Thomas said.

“Our Sugar Plum is Laurel Steinly, who danced with the company for years and went on to get a degree in dance, and is now a professional ballet dancer.

“She reached out and was interested in coming back and doing Sugar Plum for us, and she also wanted to help us honor Carla.”

Coveted role

The coveted role of Clara will be performed by Lyza Johnson and Ivy Peterman, freshmen at Westmont Hilltop High School.

“The Claras this year are a little bit older than we usually cast,” Thomas said.

“They’re both 14, and they were both apprehensive at first, thinking they were too old for the role, but they are both gorgeous dancers.

“I’ve seen them come from being very timid in rehearsal rooms to really starting to own these parts. They had never done partnering before, but they came in ready to work and learn how. Their growth in the past six weeks has been truly remarkable, and they’ve taken to Clara in a special way.”

Professional dancers

Pittsburgh dancer Keegan Lewis will dance the role of the Prince.

Damien Byers landed the comedic role of Clara’s brother, Fritz.

Professional dancers from Pittsburgh will have some of the principal roles.

They include Laurel Steinly, Sugar Plum; Ernest Tolentino, Drosselmyer; and Matthew Losco and Kyle Sangil, Arabian dancers.

Father Christmas will be portrayed by John Barnes.

Other roles will be danced by members of the community.

Female guests are Maryann Ackman, Jeanne Arcurio, Alexandra D’Arrigo, Abigail D’Arrigo, Paige Hockycko, Heather Mack, Eileen Pears, Lauren Repak, Karen Soliday, Samantha Stevanus, Sarah Teich and Nicole Zadjel.

Male guests include Eric Anderson, Isaac Berkey, Kamal Gella, Kenneth Gibson, Austin Golby, Jay Kycko, Yousef Sbeitan, R.J Sheyesteh, Alan Teich, John Wozniak and Ray Zwick.

Senior company

Senior company members are Lauren Anderson, Josie Hill, Kailyn Jones, Helena Kycko, Penelope Lee, Taylor Ling, Lucia Niida, Haley Mosorjak, Alana Respet, Avary Shander, Maggie Steen, Olivia Tallari, Marianna Weaver and Emma Whitenight.

Junior company

Junior company members include Bella Dixon, Meara Gleason, Regan Reynolds, Chase Bennethum, Zane Kendig, Meradi Knapp, Hazel Peterman, Emily Thompson, Kaelyn Deater, Whitney Henderson, Mackenzie Kendig, Senya Malcolm, Alaina Tallari, Abby Graham, Addison Greenwell, Jordyn Oherrick, Sophia Sabanal, Jocelyn Furdella, Raeleigh McKool, Sophia Krum, Havana Kycko, Ella Pisano, Evana Sampson, Elizabella Stevanus, Margaret Zajdel, Lillian Kendig, Aurora Krupa, Emma Mack, Cordelia Newquist, Sophia Newquist, Iliana Repak, June Seese, Leyton Smalley and Aubriella Stevanus.

Thomas said the dancers have been working hard to present a performance that will honor Prucnal’s legacy.

“It’s really special to have little girls who are brand-new to our company and never met Carla say it’s a dream for them to be in ‘The Nutcracker,’ ” Thomas said.

“For the older girls, this performance is really special because we are dedicating it to Carla, who was their first dance teacher. It’s really special to me to see how dedicated they are to the rehearsal process and making sure it’s the best they can possibly make it.”

Top-notch dancers

She added that people who see the shows are surprised at the quality of the performance and that Johnstown has such talent.

“This is not a dance recital,” Thomas said.

“You see the same 50 students who are putting on most of the dancing in this show. Audiences coming in and looking at our program are realizing how much these kids are doing, and they have an ability in both pointe work and basic ballet technique.

“The dancers feel the pressure to get it right because people are coming to see ‘The Nutcracker,’ and it can’t look so-so. It has to be done right.”

For audiences, the hope is that they’ll experience the joy of Christmas when watching the ballet.

“Even though the world was upside down, we can still have this really magical show,” Thomas said.

“It’s important for people to know that the Johnstown Concert Ballet and this holiday tradition are not going anywhere.”

Per university guidelines, masks will be required.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by calling 814-536-7599 or online at www.johnstownconcertballet.org.