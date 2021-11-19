ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

The bipartisan infrastructure bill: A few observations

By Leonard Hitchcock
Idaho State Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems odd that Idaho’s two congressional representatives, Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson, voted against the bipartisan infrastructure bill, but both senators, Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, voted for it. One might have assumed that Idaho’s congressional delegation would, at some point, have gotten together and ask themselves the question: “Is...

www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vanity Fair

Marjorie Taylor Greene to Kevin McCarthy: Meet My Cultish Demands If You Ever Want To Be House Speaker

In Washington, a town coursing with shameless ambition, Kevin McCarthy’s thirst for power — and apparent willingness to do anything to get it, no matter how degrading — stands out. Back in 2015, he mounted a doomed campaign for House Speaker that ended when he acknowledged he had failed to build a consensus around his candidacy. McCarthy stumbled in part because he accidentally admitted, in an interview with Sean Hannity, that Republicans’ Benghazi probe was to some degree a “strategy to fight and win” by tanking Hillary Clinton’s poll numbers. That scandal helped end his speakership bid, but not his designs on the gavel. Since 2018, when Nancy Pelosi succeeded Republican Paul Ryan, McCarthy has been on an embarrassingly transparent mission to unseat his fellow California representative, a dream he made explicit in his recent eight-and-a-half hour talkathon on the House floor. “I want her to hand that gavel to me,” McCarthy said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

GOP Senator Decries His Party's Blockade Of Biden Nominees — While Blocking A Nominee

Sen. Jim Risch (Idaho) criticized his fellow Republican senators Saturday, saying he disagreed with their blockade on President Joe Biden’s diplomatic nominees. “I have been a critic of this since I started on the Foreign Relations Committee,” said Risch, who is the top Republican on the committee. “I was a governor. I understand you have to have a team in place in order to govern.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Idaho Government
State
Arizona State
City
Pocatello, ID
Pocatello, ID
Government
Washington Examiner

Will Senate Republicans help Democrats pass Build Back Better?

Now that House Democrats have passed President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better reconciliation bill, when, if ever, will the Senate begin voting on the legislation?. The Senate is on Thanksgiving break now, and they are due to come back Monday. They will not immediately take up BBB next week because they are still working on the National Defense Authorization Act, legislation Democrats wanted to wrap up before Thanksgiving but failed.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Simpson
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Mike Crapo
Person
Jim Risch
Person
Russ Fulcher
Person
Donald Trump
mediaite.com

Dan Abrams Calls Out Biden, Harris and Others Condemning Rittenhouse Verdict: ‘Impugning the Entire Judicial System’

Dan Abrams called out leaders across the U.S. political spectrum on Monday night for their reactions to the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial. Abrams, the host of Dan Abrams Live on Newsnation, warned that leaders ignoring the facts of the case and politicizing the verdict is not only wrong but is undermining our “entire judicial system … for political purposes.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minnesota Reformer

U.S. House sends $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to Biden; Omar votes against measure

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House cleared a $1.2 trillion physical infrastructure bill and took a major step toward passage of a landmark $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill late Friday, following months of wrangling between Democrats’ progressive and moderate wings. The votes marked a milestone in the marathon negotiations among members of the House […] The post U.S. House sends $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to Biden; Omar votes against measure appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#2016 Election#Bills#Republicans#Idahoans#House#Democrats#The Republican Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Guardian

Trump photo with Rittenhouse reveals ‘Mount Trumpmore’ sculpture

Pictures released before the Thanksgiving holiday showed Donald Trump with Kyle Rittenhouse, with the head of a martial arts organisation – and with his own miniature Mount Rushmore, his own visage visable next to those of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt. The internet duly lit up.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy