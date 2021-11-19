ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
M.S. ROUNDUP: Table Rock girls basketball team slips past Liberty to open year

By From staff reports
Morganton News Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Table Rock Middle girls basketball team edged rival Liberty on the road Thursday, 29-28, to open Foothills Athletic Conference with a victory. Alayhia Bates paced the Lady Falcons with 12 points, and teammates Kaylee Skinner and Simone Wright chipped in with seven and six points respectively. The Lady...

