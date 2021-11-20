I Told My Children Not to Eat Stuff that Fell to the Floor with Noonies Nominee Shai Almog

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If search histories hold our deepest truths (and I personally think they do), one look at mine would indicate how many times I’ve asked Google, “Why does my dog sleep on the floor?” While my nine-year-old dog has three perfectly fine beds — one in the living room, another in my dad’s office, and the last in my parents’ bedroom — he would always sleep on the hardwood floor beside one of those beds or on my parents’ bed.

PET SERVICES ・ 7 DAYS AGO