You Can Now Own A Share in Forcite Helmets

Forcite is an Australian smart-helmet manufacturer that’s garnered a fair share of attention over the last couple of years. Its first batch of 1000 limited-edition carbon fiber helmets sold out at $1,599 each, and its most recent product, the MK1, is now available for order at $1,299. Earlier this week, the...
Amazon is dropping one of its perks from Amazon Prime memberships, and it will come as a big disappointment for subscribers who enjoy Whole Foods delivery. This week, Amazon began charging a $9.95 delivery fee for Whole Foods orders to be delivered within two hours. This service was previously free with any Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $119 annually or $12.99 per month.
When an Ontario grandmother brought an “educational toy” home from Walmart, she was shocked to find the cactus plushie swearing and singing songs about coke—no, not the drink, but the drug. “This toy uses swear words and talks about cocaine use. This is not what I ordered from my granddaughter,”...
Is there anything more grating than slow Wi-Fi? Even though you paid your monthly fees to an internet service provider (ISP) and took the time to have a technician install your router professionally, you still might spend too much time watching your computer grind. But luckily, there may be an easy fix -- changing your router placement.
BREAKING NEWS: Markets are crashing everywhere, stocks and currencies, there is likely a catalyst, we will know soon, but with all the pieces in place for a stock market correction and a higher US dollar already in place, there is the risk this can snow ball for weeks even months ahead.
Shiba Inu, the sensational “dogecoin killer” has been on a tremendous success streak over the past month. The Ryoshi-founded meme coin strode past the $50 billion market cap threshold, ephemerally lounging amongst the top ten global cryptocurrencies on the hill of a tremendous 950% value surge. Far away in Switzerland...
China's space program has completed a prototype design for a powerful nuclear reactor, a report from the South China Morning Post reveals. The country's space program is building the device to keep up with other space agencies that have also drawn plans to go nuclear, such as NASA, which recently made a call for private firms to develop a nuclear fission system to power missions on the Moon within 10 years.
A mother in Antigua and Barbuda burst with joy when she found out that she won two tickets for a once-in-a-lifetime commercial trip to space.Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson surprised health coach Keisha Schahaff, 44, with the two tickets worth $1m (about £750,000) earlier this month at her home in Antigua. She plans to take the trip with her 17-year-old daughter, an astrophysics student living in Britain who wants to work for Nasa in future.“I’ve always had a lifelong love of flying and a fascination with space, and this is truly a dream come true for me,” Ms Schahaff said....
Mexico’s third-richest billionaire, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, has advised investors to “buy bitcoin right now.” He explained that the U.S. is “looking more and more like any other irresponsible third world country.”. Ricardo Salinas Pliego on US Economy and Bitcoin. Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego commented on the U.S. economy and...
My family wasn't wealthy growing up, but we always had a backyard pool; it was cheaper than a vacation. When my husband and I were shopping for a home after selling our first, we awarded points for pools. But after losing many bidding wars, we decided to buy a pool-less...
We’re all trying to get a head start on shopping this year. There’s a lot of reasons for that. First of all, all sorts of shipping delays going on right now means our packages may take longer to arrive, but also, the earlier we start, the more time we have to find a great deal on the items on our holiday gift and wish lists.
Thankfully, Black Friday sales are here and this year, deals are better than ever.
Throughout the weekend, you’ll see tons of flash sales and daily deals that we really don’t want to miss, with buys like hundreds...
Global health authorities are scrambling to collect information about a new coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa that appears to both be extremely contagious and possess an “unusual constellation” of mutations that could challenge the effectiveness of available vaccines.
The emergence of the omicron variant has already roiled financial markets and led the United States and the European Union to impose travel restrictions. Sajid Javid, the U.K.’s health minister is saying the new variant “is of huge international concern.” In the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci is calling news about the variant “a red flag.” Here’s what you need to know:
What’s...
Following heavy criticism regarding anti-repair practices on the iPhone 13 lineup, Apple has just announced its Self Service Repair program. The company shared earlier that it wouldn’t be disabling Face ID after third-party screen repairs, after online outrage. The Cupertino giant is now taking an unexpected step further and making repairs easily accessible to individuals.
PhoneSpy, a malware that spies on Android users was recently found in 23 apps. None of these. are available on Google Pay as of now. This malware has predominantly been active in UK and Korea. What is. PhoneSpy. capable of. This malware is capable of stealing crucial data such as...
KLM592 took off on time from Johannesburg (JNB) last night, but during the flight Europe went into “variant panic.” When the Boeing 777-300ER landed in Amsterdam (AMS), Dutch officials did not know what to do with the passengers onboard…so they let them sit. For hours. And hours. KLM Flight From...
In Japan, covid is self-extinguishing, practically eliminating by itself. To support this hypothesis, quite interesting and suggestive, and at the same time fascinating, is a group of researchers from the National Institute of Genetics and the University of Niigata, according to which the constant mutations would have effectively killed the covid. Mauro Minelli, immunologist and responsible for Southern Italy of the Foundation for Personalized Medicine, commented to the microphones of the Huffington Post: “The hypothesis of the Japanese research brings out for the first time the weaknesses of Covid-19: the virus that we thought invulnerable, by dint of mutation, he got entangled in his own evolutionary mutations, with the result of freezing himself. It is a precedent to be taken into consideration, also for the purposes of scientific research and immunoprophylaxis “.
Ford is emerging as an EV leader but still seems under-appreciated by the market. Dynavax had a record quarter for its hepatitis B vaccine. Dynavax also saw a big revenue boost for its vaccine adjuvant, which is used by several COVID-19 vaccine candidates. Automaker Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), and vaccine...
Coinbase has released an update to its app that lets users share their portfolio by generating a URL. Tap the Share button in the Coinbase app on any asset price page or your portfolio page and share these asset pages with your private network or on your social network. Sharing...
Comments / 0