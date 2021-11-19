ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

FNGRS CRSSD Drops Lineup for Opening Day on NYD

By Grant Gilmore
edmidentity.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaskade, Cristoph, Franky Wah, ARTBAT, and more are set to play in San Diego on New Year’s Day at FNGRS CRSSD presents Opening Day!. If there’s one promoter in North America that has put their foot on the gas with the return of live shows, it’s FNGRS CRSSD. This San Diego-based...

edmidentity.com

Comments / 0

Related
edmidentity.com

Ubbi Dubbi Drops Initial Lineup for 2022 Edition

Alison Wonderland, CamelPhat, Excision, Gorgon City, Zeds Dead, and more are set to take the stage in Texas at Ubbi Dubbi 2022. Earlier this year, Disco Donnie Presents hosted the first festival back with the return of Ubbi Dubbi in Texas. Now, they’ve set their sights on returning in an even bigger way in 2022 as they make plans to take over the Texas Motorplex on April 23-24. Today, Disco Donnie and his team unveiled the initial lineup that is filled to the brim with impressive artists and making it an even larger announcement is the news that those attending will be able to camp at the festival once again this year.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Countdown NYE Drops Daily Lineups for 2021 Edition

Countdown NYE dropped their daily lineups with RL Grime, Tiesto, NGHTMRE, and more being candidates to bring us into the new year. Earth will once again be home to an enormous alien invasion this New Year’s Eve. Countdown NYE in Southern California will be one of three spots where earthlings will face the aliens, who have decided to land in two new locations, Seattle and Florida, as well. As the dates get closer and closer, so does the hype regarding who will count us all down into 2022, and now, the daily lineups for Countdown NYE on December 31 – January 1 have been revealed.
MUSIC
EDMTunes

Ultra Music Festival Drops Phase 2 Lineup Far Earlier Than Usual

Most of us are still recovering from EDC Orlando, and yet festival season 2022 is already kicking into high gear. With Ultra Music Festival launching its 2022 phase 1 lineup earlier than ever before, it’s keeping the trend going with Phase 2. Usually, this would come in December or so, but we are strange times still.
MUSIC
this song is sick

RÜFÜS DU SOL Announce Their Own Festival in Tulum, Drop Full Lineup

When it comes to a destination festival, we couldn’t think of a better group to host such an event than RÜFÜS DU SOL. Their vibes are a perfect fit for the warm, sandy beaches of Mexico. The trio just announced their first-ever curated festival, which will indeed take place in the electronic music hotspot that is Tulum.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaskade
edmidentity.com

Decadence Arizona Drops Daily Lineups for 2021 Edition

Marshmello joins the already stacked lineup for Decadence Arizona as Relentless Beats unveils the upcoming edition’s daily lineups. Looking to ring in the new year with some of the scene’s top artists? Well, your search might be over as Decadence Arizona just finalized their lineup for this year’s edition on December 30-31 at the Rawhide Event Center. Whether you love the sounds of house music, want to headbang your worries away to some dubstep, or get swept away by some melodic elements, there will be plenty for attendees to explore this year.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Lineup Revealed for Awakenings Easter Festival 2022

Adam Beyer, Maceo Plex, Sam Paganini, Ellen Allien, Recondite, Amelie Lens, and more are set to play Awakenings Easter Festival 2022. It’s been quite some time since Awakenings has been able to take place due to the ongoing pandemic, but 2022 is looking brighter than ever for their return – and the renowned techno brand is packing some heat for their reemergence. Just last week they announced that they would be celebrating their 25th anniversary in style with not one but two festivals next year instead of their standard weekend in June. The newly dubbed Awakenings Summer Festival will take place at the end of July over three days and offer camping, but before then Awakenings Easter Festival will make its grand appearance.
CELEBRATIONS
edmidentity.com

Tasha Baxter Dives Into ‘Full Moon Flex’ and Band Of Hawk Community

Beloved artist Tasha Baxter swung by to chat about finding solace in the digital realm during the pandemic and its result, Full Moon Flex. South African DJ, producer, and singer/songwriter Tasha Baxter has won over the hearts and minds of countless dance music lovers around the globe since first emerging on the scene. From her solo album Colour Of Me in 2007 and singles including “Ebb & Flow” and “Bigger Than Me” to features on Feed Me’s “Cloudburn” and “Strange Behaviour” along with Au5’s “Snowblind,” she’s proven to be one of the best in the scene.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

28mm Releases ‘Lapse’ EP on Understated @ Nite

Los Angeles-based artist 28mm offers up sweeping soundscapes on his latest body of work, the three-track Lapse EP. One of the artists in Southern California who continues to put some of the best tracks in the realm of progressive and melodic house and techno on full display is 28mm. Over the past few years, he’s dropped some truly fantastic tunes on labels including Emercive Recordings, Understated Recordings, PRGRSSN, and Graydient, all of which have pushed the boundaries of his own storytelling abilities.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petco Park#Nyd#Crssd Festival#Artbat Cristoph Eli Fur#Mia Rivka M#Social Media
edmidentity.com

Fresh Start Releases Daily Lineups for Upcoming Edition

Ring in the New Year by heading to Fresh Start in San Francisco with Gorgon City, Lane 8, Chris Lorenzo, Shiba San, YOTTO, and more!. The next big holiday celebration is just a month away and there are a ton of sets to be excited for. Fresh Start will make its return to The Midway in San Francisco the weekend of December 31 – January 3 and host headliners Gorgon City and Lane 8, as well as a surprise headliner that has yet to be revealed. To continue building the excitement, Fresh Start has announced the daily lineups so attendees can really start dialing in their weekend celebrations.
ENTERTAINMENT
edmidentity.com

Tinlicker Drops New Single and Announces ‘In Another Lifetime’

Dutch duo Tinlicker just unveiled their latest single, “You Take My Hand” with Jamie Irrepressible, and dropped the details for In Another Lifetime. Few artists have captivated the hearts and minds of listeners around the world quite as Tinlicker has over the years. Whether they’re leaving their fans impressed with stunning originals and remixes or taking the stage at some of the scene’s biggest festivals and intimate, curated events, it’s impossible to ignore the success they’ve had. Now, as Tinlicker continues to rise from the ashes of the pandemic, this duo is making an even greater mark on the dance music community with releases including Lost Gravity and Hypnotised / I Can Feel.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Franky Wah Shines with Latest EP on Anjunadeep, ‘Why Not Me’

Franky Wah highlights his growth as an artist and delivers breathtaking progressive soundscapes with his latest EP on Anjunadeep, Why Not Me. Yorkshire-based artist Franky Wah has been steadily carving out a place for himself amongst dance music’s most illustrious names as of late. From garnering massive support from some of the industry’s most respected tastemakers to dominating crowds at some of the world’s most prestigious events, he’s constructed a signature sound throughout his career that has become a multifaceted hallmark of his powerful production abilities.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Creamfields South Announces Initial Lineup for 2022 Debut

David Guetta, deadmau5, Calvin Harris, Amelie Lens, CamelPhat, and more are set to play during the debut edition of Creamfields South. As Creamfields looks towards 2022 to celebrate its 25th anniversary, the festival organizers aren’t just gearing up for the annual weekend of festivities in the final days of summer – they’re also bringing some heat to the June Jubilee Bank Holiday Weekend as well. Announced earlier this year, Creamfields South will see the UK’s biggest dance music festival head to Hylands Park in Chelmsford on June 2-4 for a weekend filled with stunning artists.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
edmidentity.com

Project Z 2021 Set Times, Festival Map, and More

Are you ready to fight for Team Basscon or Team Bassrush this weekend at Project Z? Get prepped with all the essential info!. While Insomniac’s Bassrush and Basscon have both stood out over the years with some fantastic events and stage takeovers, there are few things that are quite nearly as epic as when the two go toe-to-toe at Project Z. Hosted at the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, this single-day event brings some of the best from the bass music and hard dance scenes, pitting the two hard-hitting genres against each other for an experience unlike any other.
CELEBRATIONS
KTAR News

Lineup set for 2022 Phoenix Open Birds Nest performances

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Open Birds Nest is returning in February with a mix of headliners focusing on electric dance music, country and rap. The concert series will take place Feb. 9-12 during Waste Management Phoenix Open Week, with 10-time Grammy-nominated artist Diplo and Grammy-nominated multi-Platinum country artist Cole Swindell serving as the tee-off to the event.
PHOENIX, AZ
edmidentity.com

Bingo Players Debuts Music Video for “Holiday”

Bingo Players taps Oomloud for the latest uplifting house single, “Holiday,” featuring stunning vocals from Séb Mont to shake off winter’s incoming chill. For the better part of the past decade, Bingo Players has carried the torch as one of dance music’s most enduring artists. From 2012’s global hit “Rattle” to headlining some of the world’s most prestigious events, Bingo Players is here to stay. Despite the worldwide pandemic, the illustrious artist still managed to release a whopping 12 new tracks in 2020, including “Forever Love,” “Brighter Days,” and “Devotion,” to name a few. All while simultaneously building his label Hysteria Records into an internationally recognized powerhouse in dance music. The same label that brings you his latest single, “Holiday,” featuring emerging producer duo Oomloud along with passionate vocal work from Séb Mont.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Luca’s Lounge Expands Movement Toward Immersive Parties

Luca’s Lounge is offering intimate, immersive parties for those wanting more than just a dark warehouse experience. There seems to be a movement towards parties that include more than just music in a dark warehouse. And before we go on, let’s be clear that there is absolutely nothing wrong with a dark warehouse rave offering no-frills other than house lighting. Sometimes, that’s just the party we need! However, this movement towards events that often use descriptors like “intimate” and “immersive” and “interactive” is intriguing and we think there’s a tremendous desire for these types of events, so let’s break this down a bit.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Nora En Pure Announces Purified Los Angeles

Nora En Pure is set to bring her Purified showcase to Los Angeles in March of 2022 in partnership with Insomniac Events. After dominating the decks and winning the hearts of many around the world over the past few years, the title of queen of melodic house is fitting for Nora En Pure. During this time she’s graced the dance music scene with countless performances at some of the world’s most iconic festivals and clubs, released countless tracks that are immersive to their core, and continued to grow her Purified brand to become a behemoth in its own right as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
edmidentity.com

FOOLiE Heads to House Of Hustle for Latest EP

FOOLiE is clearly intent on igniting dancefloors near and far with the release of his latest EP, Low Blip, that’s landed on House Of Hustle. Since first emerging on the scene, FOOLiE has looked to cause a stir with some stunning house grooves that you can’t help but move your body to. This year has seen this NorCal-based artist continue his rise through the ranks of the scene as he dropped heaters like “My Body” on Box Of Cats and “Bass Drum” with 96 Vibe and Wez on Basement Leak, along with the 15-track album Conversations on Trippy Ass Technologies as well.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

‘The floodgates of Hell opened!’ Deep Purple star recalls furious backlash after he dared to cover Ozzy Osbourne classics

The title of Deep Purple’s new covers album, Turning To Crime, is a tongue-in-cheek acknowledgement from the English hard rock legends as to just how divisive and contentious such projects can be: indeed, interviewed in the current issue of Classic Rock magazine, which comes with an exclusive, official 4-track Purple EP, vocalist Ian Gillan admits that he was “totally against” the idea initially, admitting, “I thought the purists, and myself, would see something like this as criminal, metaphorically. it’s awfully cheeky to think that you can improve on the originals, which are embedded in everyone’s mind.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy