FNGRS CRSSD Drops Lineup for Opening Day on NYD

Bingo Players taps Oomloud for the latest uplifting house single, “Holiday,” featuring stunning vocals from Séb Mont to shake off winter’s incoming chill. For the better part of the past decade, Bingo Players has carried the torch as one of dance music’s most enduring artists. From 2012’s global hit “Rattle” to headlining some of the world’s most prestigious events, Bingo Players is here to stay. Despite the worldwide pandemic, the illustrious artist still managed to release a whopping 12 new tracks in 2020, including “Forever Love,” “Brighter Days,” and “Devotion,” to name a few. All while simultaneously building his label Hysteria Records into an internationally recognized powerhouse in dance music. The same label that brings you his latest single, “Holiday,” featuring emerging producer duo Oomloud along with passionate vocal work from Séb Mont.
