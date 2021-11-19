FNGRS CRSSD Drops Lineup for Opening Day on NYD

Adam Beyer, Maceo Plex, Sam Paganini, Ellen Allien, Recondite, Amelie Lens, and more are set to play Awakenings Easter Festival 2022. It’s been quite some time since Awakenings has been able to take place due to the ongoing pandemic, but 2022 is looking brighter than ever for their return – and the renowned techno brand is packing some heat for their reemergence. Just last week they announced that they would be celebrating their 25th anniversary in style with not one but two festivals next year instead of their standard weekend in June. The newly dubbed Awakenings Summer Festival will take place at the end of July over three days and offer camping, but before then Awakenings Easter Festival will make its grand appearance.

