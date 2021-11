On November 15, the Colorado Supreme Court said, in a ruling written by Justice Richard Gabriel regarding the plan submitted by the Independent Legislative Redistricting Commission, “The Commission did not abuse its discretion in applying the criteria set forth (in) the Colorado Constitution…The court thus approves the Plans and orders the Commission to file those Plans with the Colorado Secretary of State no later than December 29, 2021, as required by…the Colorado Constitution.”

