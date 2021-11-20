ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nuggets’ Jokic sits out vs. Bulls with sprained right wrist

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kz0st_0d2OCMkv00
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, looks to drive to the rim as Philadelphia 76ers forward Georges Niang, front left, and center Charles Bassey defend in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Denver. Philadelphia won 103-89. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets were without reigning MVP Nikola Jokic on Friday night against the Chicago Bulls because of a sprained right wrist.

Jokic appeared to hurt the wrist the night before in a home loss to Philadelphia. The Nuggets big man is averaging 26.4 points, 13.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

“Any time any team in this league loses a really, really good player, and you’re talking about a guy that’s playing at an incredible level for a long period of time, it’s always a challenge,” Bulls coach Billy Donovan said.

Jokic missed a win over Indiana on Nov. 10 as he served a one-game suspension for his role in a fracas with Miami’s Markieff Morris.

The Nuggets were already without Jamal Murray (knee) and Michael Porter Jr. (back).

___

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Controversial Lonzo Ball call in Rockets loss has Bulls coach Billy Donovan blasting refs

Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan was left scratching his head after a controversial call in their loss against the Houston Rockets. The Bulls, the third-seeded team in the East, fell short on their road game against the 2-16 Rockets on Wednesday night and it was a crucial call halfway through the fourth quarter that ended up changing the course of the game which, to be quite frank, Donovan didn’t really understand.
NBA
Yardbarker

Nikola Jokic's Injury Status For Bulls-Nuggets Game

Nikola Jokic is questionable for the game between the Chicago Bulls and Denver Nuggets on Friday. View the original article to see embedded media. Friday night will be an exciting matchup between the Chicago Bulls and Denver Nuggets. Both are one of the tops teams in their conference. The Bulls...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
numberfire.com

Nuggets' Austin Rivers starting on Friday in place of injured Nikola Jokic (wrist)

Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Rivers will get the start on Friday with Nikola Jokic sidelined with a wrist injury. Our models expect him to play 17.3 minutes against the Bulls. Rivers' Friday projection includes 5.7 points, 1.7...
NBA
phillysportsnetwork.com

Sixers Look to Strike Gold Against Jokic, Nuggets

Tyrese Maxey and the Sixers are in the middle of a soul-crushing five-game losing streak. They hope to right the ship tonight against the Nuggets. Nothing will be easy as the Philadelphia 76ers will be forced to go up against reigning MVP Nikola Jokic. Tonight will be a big night for Andre Drummond and potentially Paul Reed as the latter attempts to further show his defensive growth.
NBA
chatsports.com

Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets Preview and thread

Congratulations to Steve Nash for completely jinxing the Bulls before their game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. This out-of-nowhere compliment came just about 24 hours before an epic Chicago Bulls collapse against the Portland Trail Blazers team. A loss reminiscent of previous iterations of Chicago Bulls squads that we’re all trying to remove from our collective memory.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Porter Jr.
Person
Billy Donovan
Person
Markieff Morris
Person
Jamal Murray
ESPN

Jokic and Denver face DeRozan and the Bulls

LINE: Nuggets -4.5 BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic and DeMar DeRozan meet when Denver takes on Chicago. Jokic ranks sixth in the NBA averaging 26.4 points per game and DeRozan ranks fifth in the league averaging 26.6 points per game. The Nuggets are 7-2 on their home court. Denver ranks seventh...
NBA
numberfire.com

Nikola Jokic (wrist) questionable for Nuggets Saturday

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Jokic is dealing with a right wrist sprain. He missed Friday's game as a result, but it seems like he could make a return to the court for Sunday's contest. Keep an eye on the reigning MVP's status over the next 24 hours. Should Jokic return, Austin Rivers would likely revert to a bench role.
NBA
CBS Sports

How to watch Nuggets vs. Bulls: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game

The Chicago Bulls haven't won a matchup against the Denver Nuggets since Dec. 2 of 2015, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. Chicago's road trip will continue as they head to Ball Arena at 9 p.m. ET to face off against Denver. If the game is anything like the Nuggets' 131-127 win from their previous meeting in March, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Denver Nuggets
Fort Morgan Times

Nuggets coach Michael Malone: “No timeline” on Nikola Jokic’s injured wrist

It was Nikola Jokic’s right wrist, not the pro-Bulls crowd or the Nuggets’ three-game losing streak, that mattered in the wake of Friday night’s loss to Chicago. Sporting a tan suit and a black brace on his right wrist, Jokic was relegated to cheerleader after suffering a wrist sprain in Thursday’s loss to Philadelphia. Nuggets coach Michael Malone ruled him out before the game started after both player and coach had dismissed the issue late Thursday night.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
hoopsrumors.com

Jokic Sidelined By Wrist Injury

Reigning league Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic has a right wrist sprain and it’s uncertain when he’ll return, according to Mike Singer of the Denver Post. The Nuggets’ big man watched the team’s loss to Chicago on Friday with a brace on his wrist. He suffered the injury against Philadelphia on Thursday.
NBA
chatsports.com

Chuck Checks In: Bulls Look To End Road Woes vs. Nuggets In Denver

Bulls (10-5, 5-3 on the road) at Denver (9-6, 7-2 at home) RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington: 7:45CT pregame. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan and LaVine (26 ppg) Denver- Jokic (26 ppg) LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- DeRozan and LaVine (5), Denver (13) LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Ball (4.5), Denver-...
NBA
Arizona Sports

Jokic questionable, Kaminsky out for Sunday’s Suns-Nuggets game

The Phoenix Suns will be missing some depth in Sunday’s home matchup with the Denver Nuggets. Center Frank Kaminsky will miss his third straight game with right knee soreness. Defensive-minded wing Abdel Nader (right knee injury management) is also ruled out. The Nuggets have perhaps more pressing injury concerns for...
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

662K+
Followers
353K+
Post
303M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy