Khloe Kardashian told ‘Cosmopolitan’ that she always seeks sister Kim Kardashian’s help ‘if there’s any kind of drama’ in her life. Khloe Kardashian, 37, is grateful for her entire family, and in a new interview for the Dec 2021/Jan 2022 issue of Cosmopolitan UK, the Good American co-founder had particular praise for her sister Kim Kardashian, 41. “She’s the PR crisis helper. Poor girl,” Khloe said about the SKIMS billionaire. “She’s really calm and now that she knows all this legal jargon, she will say things that make you feel reassured – I don’t even know what they mean.”

