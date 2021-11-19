Watch Joe Jonas and Niall Horan Go Undercover and Roast Each Other in Cycling Class (Exclusive)

Sophie Turner didn’t hold back when it came to poking fun at her husband, Joe Jonas, during the Jonas Brothers Family Roast Netflix special. The Game of Thrones actor mocked him for his purity ring, which Joe and his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas were known for wearing during the early years of their careers as a symbol of abstaining from sex before getting married. “Like, I know this is a roast and you all think I should be going after them, but I think we need to set the record straight here,” Turner began. “No, the rings weren’t a good idea. Yes, as a gesture they’re laughably, toe-curlingly lame. But remember, this was about more than a gesture. This was about faith, this was about principle, this was about taking a stand and setting an example. Look, Joe Jonas wasn’t just sticking his fingers in some dumb metal rings. He was sticking his fingers in costars, actresses, and even a supermodel or two.”

