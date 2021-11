Maine Congressman Jared Golden was the only Democrat in the U.S. House to vote against the roughly $2 trillion Build Back Better spending plan on Friday. Golden says there is a lot in the social spending bill that he enthusiastically supports, from free nationwide preschool to allowing Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices. And he says he is open to changing his vote if the Senate sends back a modified bill, as expected.

