Milwaukee Bucks' Starting Lineup Against The Oklahoma City Thunder

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineup for Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineup for Friday's game in Wisconsin against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Coming into the game the 2021 NBA Champions have started the season slow with a 7-8 record in their first 15 games.

Sure, they are coming off of a long season, and have had injuries to start the season, but the slow start is still something to keep an eye on as the season continues.

As for the Thunder, they are in a rebuilding mode and are expected to be one of the worst teams in the NBA by the end of the season.

At 6-8 in their first 14 games, they are actually outperforming expectations.

Related stories on NBA basketball