ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks' Starting Lineup Against The Oklahoma City Thunder

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x1gE3_0d2O9P5C00

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineup for Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineup for Friday's game in Wisconsin against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Coming into the game the 2021 NBA Champions have started the season slow with a 7-8 record in their first 15 games.

Sure, they are coming off of a long season, and have had injuries to start the season, but the slow start is still something to keep an eye on as the season continues.

As for the Thunder, they are in a rebuilding mode and are expected to be one of the worst teams in the NBA by the end of the season.

At 6-8 in their first 14 games, they are actually outperforming expectations.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Oklahoma City Thunder lifts vaccine and testing requirement for fans

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma City Thunder has lifted its COVID-19 vaccine and testing requirement for fans. The NBA team shared its protocol earlier this year, saying that fans must either show a vaccination card or negative test results to attend home games. This decision comes after Oklahoma reported...
NBA
FanSided

Oklahoma City Thunder: Could the play-in be within reach?

Going into this NBA season, the Oklahoma City Thunder were widely expected to be the worst team in the league by far. They are in the middle of a big-time rebuild and have gutted their entire roster. However, after a very shaky start, things seem to be trending upwards in...
NBA
welcometoloudcity.com

Oklahoma City Thunder vs the Sacramento Kings - Start time, TV and game thread

Start time - 7:00 p.m. (CT) The Thunder have quietly put together a nice win streak by taking care of business. The Lakers did not have LeBron James and were a weakened team that the Thunder could contend with. The Thunder’s young talent hung on against the Spurs before blowing the dysfunctional Pelicans out of the water.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Oklahoma State
waxahachietx.com

Miami Heat at Oklahoma City Thunder odds, picks and predictions

The Miami Heat (8-5) travel to Paycom Center Monday to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-7). Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Heat at Thunder odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. The Thunder have come on strong...
NBA
WSAW

Wausau native Dave Bliss to coach Thunder against Bucks Friday

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau West graduate and current Oklahoma City Thunder assistant coach Dave Bliss was named the interim head coach for the Thunder’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. The game will be in Milwaukee. With Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault’s wife giving birth, he won’t accompany...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Kyle Kuzma
welcometoloudcity.com

Thunder vs. Bucks - Start time, preview, and game thread

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. The game is slated to tip off at 7 p.m. CT. The Thunder are coming off a four-game homestand, where they defeated the Houston Rockets 101-89 on Wednesday. Oklahoma City (6-8) is coming in hot, as they’ve only...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma City Thunder at Boston Celtics: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info (11/20)

The Boston Celtics hope to build on their success after their 130 – 108 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday as they host the Oklahoma City Thunder for their second straight game at TD Garden Saturday evening, but they will have to do so without at least one key starter for yet another contest if they want to be a club with a winning record when the final buzzer sounds tonight.
NBA
Inside The Thunder

Thunder Gameday: Oklahoma City Takes On Surging Hawks

The Oklahoma City Thunder will close their road trip against Eastern Conference opponents on Monday night, as they take on the surging Atlanta Hawks. This will be a tough test for the Thunder, as Atlanta is on a four-game winning streak after a slow start to the season. Coming off...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Milwaukee Bucks#Fantasylabs Nba#The Washington Wizards#The New Orleans Pelicans#The Golden State Warriors
Yardbarker

Atlanta Hawks Soundly Defeat Oklahoma City Thunder 113-101

Make it five straight victories for the Atlanta Hawks. After the worst west coast road trip imaginable (including a 6-game losing streak), the Hawks are back up to .500 on the season. Tonight's outcome was no surprise. The Thunder have the worst offense (98.6 points per game) in the league....
NBA
Bullets Forever

Wizards at Thunder preview: Washington looks to turn things around in Oklahoma City

Wizards: Rui Hachimura (Non-injury related, Out); Thomas Bryant (Knee, Out) Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Ankle, Day-to-day) On Friday night, the Washington Wizards (11-7) continue their 4-game road trip, taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-12) for the first time this season. The Wizards, who are coming off back-to-back losses, are struggling from the three-point line, not taking care of the ball and aren’t consistently showing up on the defensive end. In their latest loss against the Pelicans, Washington went 7-for-31 (22.6 percent) from beyond the arc, which is below their season average of 32.1 percent. They also didn't shoot well from the free-throw line, making 23-out-of-36 shots (63.9 percent). Their season average now is 78 percent. The Wizards turned the ball over 19 times in regulation compared to New Orleans’ 10 times. 13 of those turnovers came in the first half alone.
NBA
Mercury News

Watch: Steph Curry’s son, Canon, gets teary after watching dad go to locker room

It ain’t easy being the 3-year-old son of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Never mind that Curry just scored 20 points Sunday to help the team beat the Houston Rockets — Canon Curry got upset as he watched his dad disappear into the tunnel after the game. The touching moment was caught on video by Let’s Go Warriors.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Ja Morant calls out Lakers star Carmelo Anthony’s haters after huge performance vs. Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win on Monday night against a surging Charlotte Hornets side, and yet again, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony came up big for LA. This was not the first time Melo saved the day for the struggling Lakers, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just had to call out Anthony’s haters after his heroics against the Hornets.
NBA
ClutchPoints

The 1 trade the Lakers need to make right now

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a roller-coaster campaign that, for the most part, has not lived up to the expectations. Los Angeles is 7-6 on the season and has been incredibly disappointing so far, especially for Lakers fans. Every loss in La La Land is magnified. But their ugly 107-83 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Friday night deservingly warranted the negative headlines and the boos from the Staples Center crowd.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
588
Followers
285
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy