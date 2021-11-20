ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK considering diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics in Beijing- The Times

 6 days ago
Nov 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing next year in protest at China's record on human rights, the Times reported on Saturday.

An "active discussion" in government is ongoing, with Foreign Minister Liz Truss said to be in favour of the boycott, the newspaper said.

Under one option, British ministers would not attend the Games, although the ambassador to China would, Times added.

Five Conservative politicians wrote to Johnson urging him to ban any official UK diplomatic representation at the Winter Olympics in February, according to the report.

President Joe Biden confirmed on Thursday that the United States is considering a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics.

Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

The Independent

Australia rushes troops to Solomon Islands as rioting erupts over Taiwan decision

Australia has moved dozens of troops, police and diplomats to the Solomon Islands, as violent protests continued for a second day.Australia’s prime minister Scott Morrison announced the deployment on Thursday after he received a formal request from his counterpart under the nations’ bilateral security treaty.Violent demonstrations erupted in the island nation on Wednesday when people stormed into the parliament to demand the resignation of prime minister Manasseh Sogavare.Mr Sogavare imposed a 36-hour curfew describing it as “darkest days” of the country.  However, rioters defied lockdown and continued to protest on the streets through Thursday.Mr Morrison said Australia is sending a...
realcleardefense.com

Too Soon To Be Waving the White Flag on China

In The Australian newspaper on Monday, Hugh White gave us a picture of democratic defeat in the face of overwhelming Chinese dominance should war break out over Taiwan. ‘Going to war with China,’ he says, ‘will more likely destroy’ U.S. leadership. The chances of nuclear war ‘are quite high’ and ‘the chances of America winning such a war are very low’.
Reuters

China denounces U.S. 'arm-twisting' in Honduras election

BEIJING, Nov 25 (Reuters) - China's Foreign Ministry on Thursday accused the United States of "arm-twisting" after a U.S. delegation made clear Washington wants Honduras to maintain its long-standing diplomatic relations with Taiwan when it votes this weekend. A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, also said Washington has...
Liz Truss
Joe Biden
Person
Boris Johnson
AFP

Lithuania shows world way to withstand China, FM says

Lithuania is showing the world a way to resist China's growing pressure by diversifying supply chains and uniting with fellow democracies, the EU nation's foreign minister said Wednesday. On a visit to Washington, Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said he spoke to senior US officials on Lithuania's efforts to reduce reliance on China for supplies and called for longer-term efforts to help other nations facing pressure.
The Independent

Cross-party delegation from US Congress meet Taiwan’s president in defiance of China

Five US lawmakers who arrived in Taiwan on Thursday night have now met with the island’s president Tsai Ing-wen, despite warnings from China to call off the trip.After the meeting, the president reiterated both sides’ cooperation in veteran affairs, economic issues and trade while emphasising on the island’s close alignment with the US. “Taiwan will continue to step up cooperation with the United States in order to uphold our shared values of freedom and democracy and to ensure peace and stability in the region,” Ms Tsai said.Taiwan has been a point of contention as tensions rose between the US...
Reuters

UK regulator flags competition concerns on Konecranes-Cargotec merger

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s regulator on Friday flagged competition concerns on a deal between Finnish firm Konecranes and cargo handling machinery maker Cargotec , saying it would lead to UK customers having fewer alternative suppliers. In its first in-depth investigation into the deal in parallel with a review by...
The Independent

France cancels meeting with UK following Boris Johnson letter to Macron

The French government has dramatically cancelled talks with home secretary Priti Patel following Boris Johnson’s latest intervention in the migrant crisis. The French interior ministry said Ms Patel was “no longer invited” to the meeting with her French counterpart Gerald Darmanin and ministers from other European countries on Sunday.The ministry said Mr Johnson’s public letter to French president Emmanuel Macron – in which he called for joint patrols to prevent more boats leaving French beaches – as “unacceptable”.The minister statement said: “We consider the British prime minister’s public letter unacceptable and contrary to our discussions between...
AFP

China, Russia furious over Biden democracy summit snubs

China and Russia reacted furiously Wednesday to US President Joe Biden's planned democracy summit, which will exclude them, with Beijing angered over an invitation for Taiwan and the Kremlin branding it divisive. The global conference was a campaign pledge by the US president, who has placed the struggle between democracies and "autocratic governments" at the heart of his foreign policy. The inclusion of Taiwan, and not China, led to an angry rebuke from Beijing, which said it "firmly opposes" the invitation to "the so-called Summit for Democracy." Beijing claims self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory to be retaken one day, by force if necessary.
The Independent

UK approach to small boats crisis branded ‘shameful’ by former Tory adviser

The UK and France’s response to the migrant crisis in the English Channel has been branded “shameful” by a Tory peer who served as a senior adviser to William Hague during his time as foreign secretary.Arminka Helic’s comment came as Sir Keir Starmer accused home secretary Priti Patel of chasing headlines with threats to turn back small boats while failing to achieve anything to resolve the problem, which on Wednesday saw at least 27 people drown after a dinghy sank.Ms Patel today told the House of Commons that “in terms of toughness… I have not ruled anything out”.Delivering a statement...
Beijing, CN
U.K.
China
Reuters

Italy, France deepen ties as Merkel's exit tests European diplomacy

ROME, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and French President Emmanuel Macron signed a treaty on Friday to strengthen bilateral ties at a time when European diplomacy is being tested by the departure of Germany's Angela Merkel. The Quirinale Treaty, named after the residence of the Italian...
The Independent

Brexit: German government warns Boris Johnson of retaliation for breach of Northern Ireland deal

The new German government has fired a warning shot at Boris Johnson to expect retaliation if he breaks the Brexit deal for Northern Ireland.The warning came as Mr Johnson restated his readiness to suspend the deal by invoking Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol, in a phone call with Irish counterpart Micheal Martin.A three-way German coalition agreement – installing Olaf Scholz of the Social Democrats as Angela Merkel’s replacement – backs “countermeasures” if the UK fails to abide by its obligations.It commits Berlin to “a common European policy towards the United Kingdom” and to “seek close bilateral cooperation...
101 WIXX

France is determined the UK respect post-Brexit deal and fishing rights – French PM

PARIS (Reuters) – France and the European Commission are determined to ensure that Britain respects its post-Brexit arrangements and agreements on fishing licences following the UK’s departure from the European Union, said France’s prime minister on Monday. Jean Castex said he had discussed the dispute over Brexit and fishing arrangements...
Reuters

New Zealand PM Ardern backs Five Eyes, open to other alliances

Nov 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern expressed support on Friday for its Five Eyes alliance with Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States, but said her country would also consider other economic alliances in the Pacific region. New Zealand has faced increasing pressure from some elements...
Reuters

EU's Gentiloni urges Germany to debate reform of EU debt rules

BERLIN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The European Union's Economy Commissioner has urged Germany's incoming government to debate a reform of EU debt rules in view of the economic strains caused by the coronavirus crisis, with the aim of achieving a "realistic" compromise. In their coalition deal, the three parties forming...
