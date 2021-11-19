DIRECTOR DEALINGS: TBC Bank's Kurdiani continues share sale streak

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting PLC - London-based consultancy for asset and wealth management industry - Reports continued strong momentum in first half, with revenue jumping 44% to GBP68.4 million. However, pretax profit dips to GBP4.2 million from GBP4.5 million as finance expenses rise to GBP1.2 million from GBP568,000. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, which excludes finance expenses, increases to GBP15.4 million from GBP10.1 million. Declares interim dividend of 2.90p per share, up from 2.10p a year ago. Following strong half, now expects full-year results ahead of market expectations. "The group enters the second half in robust shape, and we are delighted to upgrade our full-year expectations. We look forward to the second half with confidence," says Chief Executive Euan Fraser.

