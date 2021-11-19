ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

DIRECTOR DEALINGS: TBC Bank's Kurdiani continues share sale streak

Life Style Extra
 6 days ago

CMC Markets PLC - FTSE 250-listed London-based online trading platform - Elisabeth Grey-Davies, a person closely associated Chief Financial Officer Euan Marshall, buys 14,000 shares at 241.02 pence each, for total of GBP33,743. TBC Bank Group...

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Life Style Extra

UPDATE 1-UK software firm Blue Prism agrees to Vista's $1.63 bln final takeover offer

(Adds details of deal, background) Nov 25 (Reuters) - British robotics software company Blue. billion) final takeover offer from U.S. private equity firm. Vista Equity, the parties said on Thursday, topping a proposal. from SS&C Technologies. The increased 1,250 pence-per-share cash offer from Bali. Bidco Ltd, a firm indirectly owned...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Post Stabilisation Notice - Softline Holding PLC

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful. Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 27 October 2021 Credit Suisse Bank Europe (contact: Antonio Limones; telephone: +44 20 7888 5824) hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of [Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014]in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Ashtead Group (AHT)

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares. Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 25th November 2021 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to £1bn share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 4th May 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Blue Prism agrees on final Vista bid worth GBP1.22 billion

Blue Prism Group PLC - Warrington, England-based robotic process automation firm - Bali Bidco Ltd, which is owned by funds managed by Austin, Texas-based private equity firm Vista Equity Partners, has agreed on a final offer for Blue Prism at a price of 1,250 pence per share in cash, valuing the company at GBP1.22 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tbc Bank#All Rights Reserved#England#Share Capital#Alliance News#Cmc Markets Plc#Tbc Bank Group Plc#Jsc Tbc Bank#Gbp160#Gbp733
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for F&C Investment Trust (FCIT)

In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, F&C Investment Trust PLC (the 'Company') announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 25 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc. Date of purchase: 25 November 2021. Number of ordinary shares purchased: 15,428.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

PRESS: Meal replacement firm Huel mulling London IPO - FT

(Alliance News) -Â Meal replacement firm Huel is mulling a London float, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. Huel has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co to advise on an initial public offering that could take place next year. The banks are also giving advice on a potential sale of the business in a dual-track process, although an IPO is seen as the preferred option, according to people briefing on the situation.
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Blue Prism (PRSM)

IN BRIEF: Blue Prism agrees on final Vista bid worth GBP1.22 billion. IN BRIEF: Blue Prism schedules meetings to approve takeover by Vista. TRADING UPDATES: Kier shareholders protest board pay; Ilika progresses. IN BRIEF: Vista confirms falling acceptances in Blue Prism bid. TRADING UPDATES: 3i Infrastructure opens USD512 million investment.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

JPMORGAN INDIAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc has today purchased 18,482 ordinary shares into Treasury at 828.8116 pence per share. Following the transaction the Company holds 21,837,473 ordinary shares in Treasury. The shares in issue less the total number of Treasury shares is 77,636,378. The Company will only re-issue shares held in Treasury at a premium to net asset value.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
PLC
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: REA Holdings replaces loans for subsidiaries

REA Holdings PLC - London-based crude palm oil producer - says it will repay and replace loans provided by Indonesian bankers PT Bank Mandiri Tbk to its subsidiaries PT Sasana Yudha Bhakti and PT Kutai Mitra Sejahtera. States Mandiri will also provide an Indonesian rupiah denominated working capitl facility to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Checkit plans GBP21.0 million placing to fund expansion

Checkit PLC - Cambridge-based workflow management software provider - Plans share placing to raise GBP21.0 million at price of 46 pence per share. Placing price is 4.2% discount to Thursday's closing price. To use proceeds to "take advantage of the significant opportunities presented by the growing deskless worker industry" by accelerating its go-to-market strategy and strengthening product offering. Wants to expand sales reach, increase market share in North America and invest further in product.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Kavango enters option to take stake in Molopo Farms project

Kavango Resources PLC - exploration company focussed on Botswana - Enters exclusive three-month option to buy just over 85% stake in Kalahari Key Mineral Exploration Pty Ltd in proposed all-share deal. KKME currently owns 100% of prospecting licences PL310/2016, PL311/2016 and PL202/2018 in Botswana, collectively known as the Molopo Farms project. Power Metal Resources PLC has an effective 40% project in Molopo Farms, which it will convert into equity on a pro-rated basis in KKME should the proposed acquisition complete.
INDUSTRY
Life Style Extra

Advanced Commerce Seed Funding

Haatch Ventures and Wealth Club lead investment into merchandising platform Advanced Commerce. Haatch Ventures and Wealth Club have led an investment round of £1.67 million into Advanced Commerce, alongside other private and institutional investors. Advanced Commerce is a provider of merchandising software for small and medium-sized online retailers. The platform,...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Alpha Financial raises outlook; Gateley confident

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting PLC - London-based consultancy for asset and wealth management industry - Reports continued strong momentum in first half, with revenue jumping 44% to GBP68.4 million. However, pretax profit dips to GBP4.2 million from GBP4.5 million as finance expenses rise to GBP1.2 million from GBP568,000. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, which excludes finance expenses, increases to GBP15.4 million from GBP10.1 million. Declares interim dividend of 2.90p per share, up from 2.10p a year ago. Following strong half, now expects full-year results ahead of market expectations. "The group enters the second half in robust shape, and we are delighted to upgrade our full-year expectations. We look forward to the second half with confidence," says Chief Executive Euan Fraser.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Builders FirstSource Inc.: The Winning Streak Continues

Shares of Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDR) traded at a new 12-month high today of $74.11. This new high was reached on below-average trading volume as 282,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 4 million shares. Builders FirstSource Inc. share prices have moved between a 12-month...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Secure Trust Bank acquires AppToPay to launch new digital product

(Alliance News) - Secure Trust Bank PLC on Thursday said it acquired AppToPay Ltd to create a regulated digital product for the "buy now pay later" market. The Solihull, West Midlands-based retail and commercial bank acquired AppToPay, a Doncaster-based owner of a proprietary technology platform for its planned entry into the digital "buy now pay later" market.
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Interim profit jumps from XPS Pensions, James Latham

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. XPS Pensions Group PLC - London-based pensions consultancy - For the six months ended September 30, pretax profit more than doubled to GBP7.1 million from GBP2.8 million, due to a fall in exceptional and non-trading items to GBP4.9 million from GBP8.5 million. In addition, revenue grows 10% year-on-year to GBP37.7 million from GBP34.4 million on new client wins in both Pension Actuarial and Pension Investment, through continued regulatory changes and a contribution from the equalisation of the guaranteed minimum pension. Declares interim dividend of 2.4 pence per share, up 4% from 2.3p a year prior. Looking ahead, expects annual results to meet management expectations.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Forterra year to date brick sales back to pre-pandemic levels

(Alliance News) - Northhampton-based Forterra PLC on Thursday said it is experiencing strong demand in its third-quarter with year to date brick sales in line with 2019 levels. The manufacturer of building products said brick sales were up 6% in the four months ended October 31 compared to the same...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

ECO Animal interim profit and sales decline on pig price fall

(Alliance News) - ECO Animal Health Group PLC on Thursday blamed the dramatic fall in pig prices in China for declining sales and profits in its first half of trading. The livestock pharmaceutical products firm's revenue in the six months ended September 30 was GBP38.5 million, down 9.4% from GBP42.5 million a year before.
AGRICULTURE
Life Style Extra

Origin Enterprises reaps rewards of high crop prices and strong demand

(Alliance News) - Dublin-based Origin Enterprises PLC on Thursday hailed strong crop prices globally in creating positive sentiment across the group's markets. The agriculture services group said it had started the seasonally quiet first quarter well compared to the previous year, where carry-over of stock on-farm reduced demand. Revenue for...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy