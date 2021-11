Click here to read the full article. For beauty lovers, Black Friday is a particularly special day. It’s the perfect time to invest in those bigger items that you can’t bring yourself to splurge on throughout the year with the best Black Friday beauty deals. It’s also a great time to purchase a gift for any women on your list who love beauty gifts or self-care gifts. Sephora is great at marking down a mix of products, including well-known items with cult followings and trendy items from newer lines, and this year’s sale is no exception. The best Black Friday...

MAKEUP ・ 20 HOURS AGO