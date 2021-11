The Titans won their sixth straight game on Sunday and the cast of characters playing a role in the winning streak continued to change. Wide receiver Marcus Johnson came into the game with four catches for 60 yards on the season, but Julio Jones‘ trip to the injured reserve list opened up an opportunity for him to make an impact. Johnson turned a short slant into a 50-yard gain to set up a field goal in the first quarter and finished the day with five catches for 100 yards to lead the Titans in both categories.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO