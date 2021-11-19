How to analyze POS data effectively

In this three-part course, you'll get hands-on training on using Excel to sift through large data sets and turn them into interactive tables and dashboards. Microsoft Excel is undoubtedly one of the most, if not the most widely used program in the workplace. Used by companies and individuals alike, the software lets anyone sift through mounds of data easily and then sift through and analyze them to make better business decisions. Obviously, this is only possible if you have more than a surface-level understanding of the inner workings of the app. If tracking data points and summarizing trends between data sets are your main tasks on Excel, it's worth learning tools and techniques to make these tasks easier—namely, Pivot Tables and Dashboards.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO