Public Safety

‘Relentless Harassment’: Former K&L Gates Partner Faces Federal Charges for Allegedly Sending ‘Thousands’ of Threatening Messages to Past Co-Workers

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn ex-K&L Gates corporate partner who alleged in a lawsuit that the firm dispatched armed private investigators to harass him...

beverlypress.com

Former officer charged for allegedly lying in DUI case

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on Nov. 16 that a former Los Angeles Police Department officer has been charged for allegedly lying in a case involving a motorist who was arrested for driving under the influence in Hollywood two years ago. Alejandro Castillo, 49, was charged with...
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities Man Faces Federal Charges For Allegedly Lying To Get $658,000 In COVID Relief

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man is facing federal charges after he allegedly tried to defraud more than $2 million in COVID-19 relief funds before fleeing the country. The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota says 72-year-old Harold Kaeding, of Eden Prairie, is charged with wire fraud and money laundering. According to court documents, he allegedly applied for at least $2,182,625 through the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program in the name of four Minnesota companies. These companies filed no tax returns and did not report paying any employee wages in the last two...
State
New York State
UpNorthLive.com

Man charged after allegedly threatening roommate with firearm

ALPENA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A northern Michigan man faces assault charges after investigators said he assaulted his roommate. Michigan State Police was called to a residence on Canterbury lane around 2:14 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a man threatening his roommate with a firearm. According to the victim,...
bloomberglaw.com

Ex-K&L Gates Partner Charged With Cyberstalking Partners (1)

Willie E. Dennis, a former K&L Gates partner in New York, is facing federal cyberstalking charges after carrying out what prosecutors in Manhattan say was a “campaign of harassment” against his partners at the firm. Prosecutors accused Dennis of “harassment, intimidation, and threats” against multiple individuals, including partners, who worked...
The Guardian

Former federal Labor MP Craig Thomson charged over alleged migration fraud

The former Labor MP and trade union official Craig Thomson has been arrested by Australian federal police over an alleged multimillion-dollar fraudulent visa scheme. Thomson has been accused of facilitating more than 130 fraudulent visa applications – focusing on the food service and regional farm worker industries – over four years, resulting in more than $2m allegedly being gained from this activity.
INFORUM

Moorhead man faces federal charge in kidnapping case

Sharmake Mohamed Abdullahi, 30, appeared Thursday, Nov. 18, in U.S. District Court for North Dakota in Fargo on one count of kidnapping. He’s scheduled to appear again Tuesday, when bond is expected to be set. He could face up to life in prison if convicted. Abdullahi initially was charged in...
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Former Mercer County magistrate charged with harassment

PRINCETON — A former Mercer County magistrate has been charged with harassment for allegedly intimidating an employee at the courthouse annex. Charles Poe resigned his magistrate position in May after an investigation by the Supreme Court Judicial Investigation Commission (JIC) into alleged “inappropriate sexual, homophobic and racist comments” to a frequent courthouse visitor.
Magnolia State Live

Former city clerk charged with pocketing residents’ water bill payments, faces decades in prison, thousands in fines

A former deputy municipal clerk in a Mississippi town was arrested Thursday for allegedly embezzling cash from residents paying their water bills. Juanyana Holloway, 23, who worked for the Town of Sumrall, was arrested after being indicted for fraud, alteration of records and embezzlement by a local grand jury. Special agents with state Auditor Shad White’s office also handed Holloway a $28,686 demand letter. The amount includes interest and investigative expenses, White said in a news release.
Fox News

Tennessee Gangster Disciples member known as ‘Creeper da Reeper’ convicted of killing murder witness

A gang enforcer and hitman who shot and killed a witness was convicted Wednesday of several offenses, including racketeering, the Justice Department said. Brandon Durell Hardison, who went by "Creep" and "Creeper da Reeper," was found guilty by a federal jury of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, causing death through the use of a firearm, murder of a witness to prevent communication to a law enforcement official regarding a federal offense, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury in aid of racketeering.
