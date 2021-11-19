‘Relentless Harassment’: Former K&L Gates Partner Faces Federal Charges for Allegedly Sending ‘Thousands’ of Threatening Messages to Past Co-Workers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man is facing federal charges after he allegedly tried to defraud more than $2 million in COVID-19 relief funds before fleeing the country. The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota says 72-year-old Harold Kaeding, of Eden Prairie, is charged with wire fraud and money laundering. According to court documents, he allegedly applied for at least $2,182,625 through the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program in the name of four Minnesota companies. These companies filed no tax returns and did not report paying any employee wages in the last two...

