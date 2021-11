In what is turning into a day featuring an avalanche of injury news, the Chicago Bears’ Friday injury report is out, and it’s a punch to the gut. In addition to Danny Trevathan (knee injury) going on IR and Khalil Mack (season-ending foot surgery) soon joining him, the Bears defense will be without Akiem Hicks (ankle) this week. That’s three crucial defenders out of the lineup for a unit that has been reeling of late. Perhaps Eddie Jackson comes back for Sunday’s game. That would be encouraging. Jackson hasn’t seen the field since suffering a hamstring injury early in the Bears’ loss in Week 8. Seeing Jackson get consecutive practices (with limited participation) is a step in the right direction. But hamstring injuries can be tricky. And let’s face it, it wouldn’t be wise to rush back a defensive back whose speed is a strength.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO