“When you’re smiling, the whole world smiles with you…”. You may know the main lyrics of the song “When You’re Smiling,” popularized by Frank Sinatra and others:. Well, it looks like lots of people will be smiling if they come to 900 Rutter in Forty Fort, Pennsylvania and see the smiling clown sculpture of our colleague, Carl Hammerschlag, MD. You may recall him as a well-known psychiatrist, really a national treasure, for his work with Native Americans and as a healing clown, among other things. He has written of his unique work for Psychiatric Times. As he points out in his 11/7/21 Schlagbyte blog—Spreading My Smile— genuine smiles, the smiles that include muscles of the cheeks and eyes, often convey welcome and kindness. The unveiling of the 5’x20’ sculpture was last week.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 14 DAYS AGO