UMW Dining launched a new program in Sept. 2021 called Swipe Out Hunger, which aims to help lessen food insecurity for students on campus. The program allows Sodexo and UMW Dining to donate meal swipes to a Swipe Out Hunger meal plan. Students can fill out a form to see if they are eligible to receive these meal swipes. CJ Porter, the director of Transfer and Off-Campus Student Services and host of Swipe Out Hunger, then reviews this form. If the student is eligible, UMW Dining will put meal swipes on their Eagle One that can be used just like normal swipes for food around campus.

FREDERICKSBURG, VA ・ 9 DAYS AGO