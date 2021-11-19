Watch now: Outside Kenosha courthouse, debate about Rittenhouse's actions

There are things we want to say that our lawyers would probably frown upon…. White folks with a disdain for Black skin will tell just about any bald-faced lie it takes in an attempt to justify cold-blooded murder and hate crimes. On one hand, it’s to be expected. On the other hand, it’s f***ing infuriating! The whole country saw the video that showed Gregory and Travis McMichael chase, accost, and murder Ahmaud Arbery. Now, according to CBSNews report, they are the victims.

