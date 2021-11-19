ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Watch now: Outside Kenosha courthouse, debate about Rittenhouse's actions

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutside the courthouse where Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial was held, an impromptu debate took...

Watch now: Two arrested in front of Kenosha courthouse following scuffle Wednesday afternoon

Two people were arrested in front of the Kenosha County Courthouse at around 4 p.m. Wednesday. According to videos shared on social media: One of them, who appeared to be a male in a t-shirt with an expletive showing opposition to Kyle Rittenhouse, swung at a woman who identified herself as Emily Cahill who has carried signs opposing Black Lives Matter on Tuesday and Wednesday in Kenosha after the two exchanged vulgarities and sexually charged insults.
2 People Arrested As Protesters Gather, Clash Outside Kenosha County Courthouse During Kyle Rittenhouse Jury Deliberations

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS) — Two people were arrested Wednesday afternoon amid protests outside the Kenosha County Courthouse as jurors deliberated in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Kenosha police and the county sheriff’s office said a 20-year-old man was arrested on allegations of battery, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest, while a 34-year-old woman was arrested on allegations of disorderly conduct. The arrests happened just after after 4 p.m., Kenosha police have not confirmed exactly what led up to them. But witnesses told CBS 2 that one protester apparently punched a sign out of another protester’s hand – leading to an altercation and the arrest. What...
Hell Ain’t Hot Enough: Ahmaud Arbery’s “Accused” Murderer Travis McMichael Testifies That He Was In “Life Or Death Situation”

There are things we want to say that our lawyers would probably frown upon…. White folks with a disdain for Black skin will tell just about any bald-faced lie it takes in an attempt to justify cold-blooded murder and hate crimes. On one hand, it’s to be expected. On the other hand, it’s f***ing infuriating! The whole country saw the video that showed Gregory and Travis McMichael chase, accost, and murder Ahmaud Arbery. Now, according to CBSNews report, they are the victims.
Armed protester demonstrates outside Kenosha courthouse as Kyle Rittenhouse jury resumes deliberations

KENOSHA, WIS. — With an armed protester standing outside the courthouse, jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial began their second day of deliberations Wednesday. The panel — consisting of seven women and five men — spent more than eight hours deliberating Tuesday without reaching a verdict. Jurors offered few insights into their Day One discussions, sending only two notes asking for copies of jury instructions.
Watch Now: Mark McCloskey confronted in frenzy outside Kenosha courthouse

Republican Mark McCloskey, a candidate for the U.S. Senate in Missouri, was the center of attention for some demonstrators and members of the media outside the Kenosha County courthouse Tuesday, as jurors inside continued deliberations in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Warning: This unedited video contains explicit language. Rittenhouse-trial. Public-safety. Adam-rogan.
