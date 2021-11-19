ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Bloomington-Normal Democratic Socialists of America comment on Rittenhouse verdict

By SIERRA HENRY sierra.henry@lee.net
 7 days ago

Watch now: ISU law professor weighs in on Rittenhouse...

CNN

What Kyle Rittenhouse's tears reveal about America

Peniel E. Joseph is the Barbara Jordan Chair in ethics and political values and the founding director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is also a professor of history. He is the author of "Stokely: A Life" and "The Sword and the Shield: The Revolutionary Lives of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr." The views expressed here are his own. View more opinion articles on CNN.
WJAC TV

'It's white supremacy in action': Democrat outrage erupts following Rittenhouse verdict

KENOSHA (TND) — Twitter erupted with various racial criticisms about the not guilty verdict announced Friday in Kyle Rittenhouse's landmark self-defense trial. “We have learned again what is considered legal for *some* people to do in America,” tweeted MSNBC nighttime anchor Joy Reid. “It’s helpful to know where you stand in your country. Be safe out there.”
MSNBC

Rittenhouse verdict watch: A peek into America's comfort with violence

This week, a Wisconsin jury will be asked to decide the fate of 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, who is charged with shooting three men, killing two of them and injuring one, in the midst of a protest against excessive use of force by police. (Rittenhouse claims he was acting in self-defense when he fired all of the shots.)
The horrible message Democrats got from Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

Kyle Rittenhouse's acquittal by a Kenosha, Wisconsin jury has divided Americans. Outraged Democrats called it a miscarriage of justice, while Republicans hailed it as due process and warned about malicious prosecutions. Rittenhouse,18, was charged with murdering two participants in the August 2020 riot and injuring another. He was found not...
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene makes bizarre claim Biden and Democrats to blame for Waukesha killings over Rittenhouse comments

Marjorie Taylor Greene says that the blame for the Waukesha killings lies with the mainstream media, Democrats, and Joe Biden, bizarrely claiming they incited the murder of five people Sunday night’s parade in the town.The Georgia representative tweeted: “After the widespread hateful reaction to the Rittenhouse verdict & dog whistle calls to radical BLM ground troops by the mainstream media, Democrats, and even the President of the United States, we must ask if they incited the mass murder in Waukesha, WI.”The man taken into custody after an SUV drove into a Christmas parade on Sunday night is 39-year-old Milwaukee...
Rage Against the Machine reacts to Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: “What defines innocence in America?”

Rage Against the Machine has shared a statement reacting to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict. Rittenhouse, then 17, killed two people and injured another with an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle during a 2020 protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Demonstrators were protesting against police violence and brutality after Kenosha police shot and partially paralyzed Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man.
New York Post

‘F–k America!’: Protesters furious but not surprised by Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

KENOSHA, Wisc. — Protesters and civil-rights groups said Friday they are outraged but not surprised at the not-guilty verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse’s racially charged homicide trial, while defense supporters hailed the jury’s decision as justice served. Demonstrators outside the Kenosha, Wisconsin, courthouse lashed out with anger shortly after the teen’s...
MSNBC

Kyle Rittenhouse's not guilty verdicts make perfect sense in America's judicial system

There’s certainly plenty to dissect as we attempt to answer the question of why a jury found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges in an Aug. 25, 2020, confrontation at a protest against the police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The jury acquitted Rittenhouse of reckless homicide in the slaying of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and intentional homicide in the death of Anthony Huber, 26, and of the attempted intentional homicide for severely wounding paramedic Gaige Grosskreutz. Perhaps some of Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder’s controversial rulings played a role. I, for one, was stunned when he ruled that prosecutors could not refer to the three men Rittenhouse shot, two fatally, as “victims” but that the defense attorneys could refer to them as looters, rioters and arsonists.
Daily Herald

'I am truly sorry,' DuPage Democrat says after tweets tying parade tragedy to Rittenhouse verdict

The former social media director for the Democratic Party of DuPage County apologized Tuesday for tweets she made after the Christmas parade tragedy in Wisconsin. In one of the now-deleted tweets, Mary Lemanski said the crash that killed at least five people and injured more than 40 others in Waukesha was "karma" for the acquittal last week of Kyle Rittenhouse, the former Antioch teen who, he says in self-defense, shot and killed two people and injured another during protests in nearby Kenosha. She said in another tweet that the driver "probably felt threatened" because he lived in Wisconsin.
Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Biden angry after teen cleared of shootings

US President Joe Biden has said he is angry after a teenager who shot dead two men during racial unrest last year in Wisconsin was cleared by a court. The president expressed dismay at the verdict in a written statement although earlier he said he stood by the jury. Kyle...
