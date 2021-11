Quick Hitters from North Carolina’s 94-87 home win over Brown on Friday night. There is quite a bit of good to say, so let’s start with the bad: Carolina’s defense. The main issue was that primary defenders were allowing Brown ballhandlers to drive at will. To be fair, the Bears did hit many difficult shots, but there were also a good many wide-open layups at the rim. As Leaky Black said postgame, “We need to take pride in playing defense. At the end of the day, that’s what it is. It’s a will and a want to. It’s not skill development. If you want to get a stop on your man, that’s just what you do.”

