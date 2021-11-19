ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillbirth Risk Spiked With Delta

By Amanda D'Ambrosio
MedPage Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor pregnant women with COVID-19 during the Delta period, the risk for stillbirth was four times higher if they had their diagnosis at delivery while mortality was increased fivefold in a small study from Mississippi, according to two CDC reports. From March 2020 to September 2021, the risk for...

