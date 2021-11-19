Member Info for mikekelly25

So as I sit here passing a few minutes.. 10 minutes ago, I was talking to the receptionist / manageress of a large hotel group in Tenerife. We spoke about this and then we spoke about that.... mainly because I wanted to stretch out the conversation as she showed me more attention than my girlfriend for those 10 Mins....
Looking forward to a steady rise from here in anticipation of the DHSC dispute resolution. Rerating to £5 imminent once confirmed by the company. Should be communicated to the market before the end of the year. RE: Who's waiting /expecting a 7am RNS this morning!!!!18 Nov 2021 07:14. This has...
Sadly Trilium the THEY get more and more when they realise what this unpleasant characters objective is, when he gets found out he either gets posts taken down or bleats to new people on this board that he's getting bullied, why does he stay here and post negativity every day when he is not invested, when his guard is down he gets nasty baiting people losing money saying I told you so....
From my research they have helped clients and business’s reach satisfactory outcomes and resolutions in the past and unfortunately Any type of situation like this especially given the complicated circumstances would bring about murky conspiracies etc. so there is still the chance they are acting with bod to just try and sort it out once and for all. But the lack of any update or progress report is not on as it’s nearly been 6mths of total darkness. Surrey by law they would be required to give something or even anything and then when they do it’s essentially a passive aggressive rns insinuating that they can’t have the gm as there’s still an outstanding issue with some of the creditors claim of which we now know the secured one doesn’t even exist any more as it was dissolved on the 32st October. Bizarre.
Comments / 0