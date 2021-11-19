Full-Year Loss Widens for Haynes International

Autodesk just reported its Q3 2022 earnings. The stock is dropping because of a reduction in full-year guidance. The business has a lot of growth levers it can still pull. After the closing bell on Nov. 23, Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) released its earnings report for the three months ending Oct. 31. The company, which sells software to engineers, designers, construction workers, and architects, reported strong growth for the quarter but ended up reducing its full-year free cash flow guidance because of foreign currency and supply chain headwinds. This caused the stock price to drop 17% the day after the announcement.
