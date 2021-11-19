ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Full-Year Loss Widens for Haynes International

By Alex Brown
Inside Indiana Business
 6 days ago

Kokomo-based Haynes International Inc. (Nasdaq: HAYN) is reporting a fiscal full-year net loss of $8.7 million, compared to a loss of $6.5 million the previous year. Despite the drop, Chief...

smarteranalyst.com

Aura Biosciences’ Q3 Loss Widens

Aura Biosciences Inc. (AURA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, has posted third-quarter 2021 financial results and provided pipeline updates. Following the news, shares of the company rose 3.8% in the extended trading session on Wednesday, after closing 11.4% higher on the day. Results in Detail. The company incurred a loss of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
theedgemarkets.com

AwanBiru 1Q net loss widens on lower revenue

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 25): AwanBiru Technology Bhd (AwanTec), formerly known as Prestariang Bhd, saw its net loss in the first financial quarter ended Sept 30, 2021 (1QFY22) widen to RM1.68 million from RM968,000 a year ago on lower revenue. Quarterly revenue declined by almost 67% to RM11.76 million from RM35.5...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Haynes Intl Q4 Earnings

Haynes Intl (NASDAQ:HAYN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Haynes Intl their estimated earnings by 185.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.07, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $15,340,000.00 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
#Haynes International Inc#Hayn
yicaiglobal.com

Bilibili Dives After Third-Quarter Loss Widens 144% Despite Record Revenue

(Yicai Global) Nov. 18 -- Bilibili’s plunged after its net loss widened 144 percent and despite the Chinese video-streaming and mobile gaming company achieving its best-ever quarterly revenue. Bilibili [HKG: 9626] closed 10.8 percent lower in Hong Kong today at HKD630 (USD80.88). In New York yesterday, its stock [NASDAQ: BILI]...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Jumia Technologies Stock Falls 20% as Losses Widen

Investing.com — African e-commerce company Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) has seen a sharp selloff in its shares after it reported its third quarter earnings before the bell on Tuesday. Jumia's stock hit a low of $14.41 following the report. It is currently down 20.2%, at $14.77. The company, an Africa-focused...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Splash Beverage Shares Plunge As Q3 Loss Widens

Splash Beverage Group Inc (NYSE: SBEV) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 308% year-on-year, to $2.8 million. The company attributed the revenue growth to all brands in its portfolio, with particular strength coming from Copa di Vino and Pulpoloco. The gross profit increased 138.4% Y/Y to $0.82 million with a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Flight Global.com

Cathay says cash breakeven imminent, flags ‘substantial’ full-year loss

Cathay Pacific warns that its full-year loss will be “substantial”, despite “a considerable improvement” in its second-half earnings for 2021. In an update about its October traffic, the beleaguered carrier also disclosed that it is “close to operating cash breakeven” for the four-months to 31 October, as efforts to manage costs continue.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
smarteranalyst.com

Voyager Digital Q1 Loss Widens; Shares Drop

Revenue for the quarter ended September 30 came in at $65.6 million plus the $15.9 million from the Coinify business, for a total of $81.5 million. The revenue of $65.6 million represents an increase of 3,280% from $2 million in the prior-year quarter. During the quarter, Voyager acquired Coinify, a leading crypto payments processor and provider.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Walmart raises full-year earnings guidance

Walmart Inc. stock rose 2.2% in Tuesday premarket trading after the retail giant raised its full-year earnings guidance, the third consecutive quarter it has done so. Net income totaled $3.11 billion, or $1.11 per share, down from $5.14 billion, or $1.80 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.45 beat the FactSet consensus for $1.40. Revenue of $140.53 billion was up from $134.71 billion last year and also beat the FactSet consensus of $135.43 billion. U.S. e-commerce sales were up 8% year-over-year, and have grown 87% on a two-year basis. Walmart international sales fell 20.1% to $23.6 billion, impacted...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Flight Global.com

SpiceJet’s operating loss widens in second quarter

Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet saw operating losses for the second quarter of its 2021-22 widen to Rs5.6 billion ($75.3 million) from Rs1.1 billion a year earlier. Revenues rose 18.4% year on year to Rs15.4 billion, but expenses jumped 50% to Rs21 billion, according to the airline’s financial statement for the three months ended 30 September.
ECONOMY
gamingintelligence.com

ZEAL reduces full year revenue guidance

German online lottery provider ZEAL Network has reduced its 2021 revenue guidance due to continuing weak jackpot availability during the third quarter. Total billings for the first nine months of the year improved by 5 per cent to €493.2m, generating revenue of €65.1m, an increase of 1 per cent compared to the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
mobileworldlive.com

Axiata chief cautiously optimistic on full year potential

Axiata Group’s president and CEO warned of supply chain and financial pressures in the final quarter of 2021, despite releasing Q3 figures which he noted left it bullish on beating some full-year forecasts. Izzaddin Idris stated Q3 was characterised by challenging macroeconomic conditions which Axiata’s mobile operations largely offset through...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Down 25%, Is Autodesk Stock a Buy?

Autodesk just reported its Q3 2022 earnings. The stock is dropping because of a reduction in full-year guidance. The business has a lot of growth levers it can still pull. After the closing bell on Nov. 23, Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) released its earnings report for the three months ending Oct. 31. The company, which sells software to engineers, designers, construction workers, and architects, reported strong growth for the quarter but ended up reducing its full-year free cash flow guidance because of foreign currency and supply chain headwinds. This caused the stock price to drop 17% the day after the announcement.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow falls 50 points on losses for shares of Salesforce.com Inc., Goldman Sachs

Shares of Salesforce.com Inc. and Goldman Sachs are retreating Wednesday morning, dragging the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. Shares of Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) and Goldman Sachs (GS) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 53 points (0.2%) lower. Salesforce.com Inc.'s shares have declined $4.19 (1.4%) while those of Goldman Sachs are down $5.22 (1.3%), combining for an approximately 62-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Coca-Cola (KO) Honeywell International Inc. (HON) and Walgreens Boots (WBA) A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS

